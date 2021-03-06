Kathleen Baker Sees 200 IM work in Practice Pay Off with #2 Worldwide 200 Back

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)
- March 3-7, 2021
- North East ISD Blossom Athletic Complex, San Antonio, TX
- LCM Format
- Start Times (Central Time): Prelims: 10 AM / Finals: 7 PM
WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE FINALS
- World Record: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (2019)
- American Record: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (2019)
- U.S. Open Record: 2:05.68 – Missy Franklin (2013)
- Junior World Record: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (2019)
- Pro Swim Record: 2:05.94 – Regan Smith (2020)
- Kathleen Baker (Team Elite), 2:07.54
- Regan Smith (Riptide), 2:08.80
- Lisa Bratton (Aggie Swim Club), 2:09.58
After accelerating on the third 50, Kathleen Baker soon distanced herself from Regan Smith and the rest of the field. At the wall, it was Baker who took the win at 2:07.54, the fastest time in the nation and 2nd-fastest time in the world. Touching second also under 2:09 was Smith at 2:08.80, now 5th in the world behind Baker.
Third-place finisher Lisa Bratton broke 2:10 at 2:09.58, ranking 5th in the nation and 12th in the world. Finishing in fourth was Sun Devil’s Hali Flickinger at 2:11.25, now moving up from 25th to 21st in the world.
Winning the B-final was Gator Sherridon Dressel at 2:14.41, a 2-second drop from this morning.
2020-2021 LCM WOMEN 200 BACK
MCKEOWN
2:04.46
|2
|KATHLEEN
BAKER
|USA
|2:07.54
|03/05
|3
|MINNA
ATHERTON
|AUS
|2:07.86
|12/15
|4
|PENG
XUWEI
|CHN
|2:08.01
|01/03
|5
|REGAN
SMITH
|USA
|2:08.80
|03/05
Baker will make the team.
MCKEOWN VS SMITH is going to be a battle for sure.
Really?
Smith is looking better than January, but her 200bk is questionable. Seems to much focus on fly to me, 2.08 spinning her arms. Looks more like a fly swimmer doing back, rather than the WR holder in 1/2back.
Baker does look good.