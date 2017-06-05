Kalisz, Prenot Maintain Tie Atop Pro Swim Series Points After SC

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA
- Thursday, June 1st-Sunday, June 4th
- 50-Meter Course
- Prelims 9 am/Finals 5 pm (PST)
- Santa Clara, California
- Psych Sheet
- Live Stream
- Live Results
The 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series is shaping up to be the closest finish we’ve had in years for the overall men’s point title, with Chase Kalisz and Josh Prenot holding dead even in their tie atop the men’s standings.
Both men went with lighter event loads in Santa Clara, winning one event apiece for 5 total points each. That leaves them tied at 43 for the series lead with just one stop remaining: U.S. Nationals, which will count for double points.
With Nationals less than a month away, a number of top tour swimmers went with sparser event entries – that also included Katie Ledecky, who also won just one event. She now sits a single point behind Melanie Margalis for the women’s series lead.
TOP Santa Clara POINT-GETTERS
Jay Litherland exploded in Santa Clara, winning three races and taking second in another to lead all swimmers with 18 points. That included a brutal 400 IM/200 free double on day 2 in which Litherland won both events.
For the women, Madisyn Cox had a big weekend, winning three races to lead all female swimmers by 5 points.
Women:
|Rank
|Athlete
|Money
|Points
|1
|Madisyn Cox
|$1,500
|15
|2
|Kelsi Worrell
|$1,000
|10
|3
|Cierra Runge
|$800
|8
|4
|Siobhan Haughey
|$700
|7
|5
|Lia Neal
|$600
|6
|5
|Katie McLaughlin
|$600
|6
|5
|Katie Drabot
|$600
|6
|5
|Regan Smith
|$600
|6
|5
|Kylie Masse
|$600
|6
|10
|Hilary Caldwell
|$500
|5
|10
|Katie Ledecky
|$500
|5
|10
|Simone Manuel
|$500
|5
|10
|Macarena Ceballos
|$500
|5
|14
|Hellen Moffitt
|$300
|3
|14
|Lauren Case
|$300
|3
|14
|Emily Escobedo
|$300
|3
|14
|Elizabeth Beisel
|$300
|3
|14
|Riley Scott
|$300
|3
|14
|Mackenzie Padington
|$300
|3
|20
|Melissa Rodriguez
|$100
|1
|20
|Leah Stevens
|$100
|1
|20
|Allie Szekely
|$100
|1
|20
|Abbey Weitzeil
|$100
|1
|20
|Remedy Rule
|$100
|1
|20
|Marina Garcia
|$100
|1
|20
|Caroline Baldwin
|$100
|1
|20
|Emma Barksdale
|$100
|1
|20
|Kristel Kobrich
|$100
|1
Men:
|Rank
|Athlete
|Santa Clara Money
|Santa Clara Points
|1
|Jay Litherland
|$1,800
|18
|2
|Ryan Murphy
|$1,000
|10
|3
|Jack Conger
|$600
|6
|3
|Marcelo Acosta
|$600
|6
|3
|Michael Andrew
|$600
|6
|3
|Nathan Adrian
|$600
|6
|3
|Nicolas Fink
|$600
|6
|3
|Caeleb Dressel
|$600
|6
|9
|Chase Kalisz
|$500
|5
|9
|Josh Prenot
|$500
|5
|9
|Kevin Cordes
|$500
|5
|9
|Vladimir Morozov
|$500
|5
|9
|Clark Smith
|$500
|5
|14
|Jacob Pebley
|$300
|3
|14
|Matt Grevers
|$300
|3
|14
|Abrahm Devine
|$300
|3
|14
|Long Gutierrez
|$300
|3
|14
|Ali Khalafalla
|$300
|3
|14
|Pace Clark
|$300
|3
|14
|Shogo Takeda
|$300
|3
|21
|Grigory Tarasevich
|$200
|2
|22
|Tom Shields
|$100
|1
|22
|Will Licon
|$100
|1
|22
|Michael Jensen
|$100
|1
|22
|Kieran Smith
|$100
|1
|22
|Conor Dwyer
|$100
|1
|22
|Michael Weiss
|$100
|1
|22
|Singo Nakaya
|$100
|1
POINTS & PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM
Each swimmer earns points and prize money for 1st, 2nd or 3rd place finishes in individual Olympic distance events at every stop of the tour. Relays and non-Olympic events (50 fly, 50 back, 50 breast, women’s 1500 free, men’s 800 free, etc) do not count for points or money.
- 1st: $500 and 5 points
- 2nd: $300 and 3 points
- 3rd: $100 and 1 point
At Summer Nationals, those point totals will be doubled to 10, 6 and 2.
The overall point winners from the entire series for both men and women will earn $10,000 apiece, as well as a 1-year lease of a BMW car. Athletes of any nationality can earn the cash bonus, but only U.S. citizens can win the BMW. If a foreign athlete or an athlete maintaining their amateurism status wins the tour, the car will be passed on to the next eligible finisher, but if a swimmer maintaining their amateurism status wins the series, the $10,000 bonus will not be passed on to the next finisher.
*Though not addressed in the series rules, a tie appears to net each swimmer the points of the position for which they tied. For example, a tie for first gives both swimmers 5 points, instead of adding up the first and second place points (5+3=8) and splitting them between the two (for 4 apiece). This appears to be reflected in the point standings tallied by USA Swimming on its website.
POINTS & MONEY LISTS
Reminder: these lists track money earned, not necessarily money accepted. Athletes maintaining their amateurism status for high school or college swimming are restricted in how much prize money they can accept.
Women’s Points
|Rank
|Athlete
|Points
|Money
|Austin
|Indianapolis
|Mesa
|Atlanta
|Santa Clara
|1
|Melanie Margalis
|39
|$3,900
|19
|6
|6
|8
|0
|2
|Katie Ledecky
|38
|$3,800
|0
|0
|18
|15
|5
|3
|Kelsi Worrell
|30
|$3,000
|0
|5
|10
|5
|10
|4
|Hali Flickinger
|29
|$2,900
|8
|10
|0
|11
|0
|5
|Simone Manuel
|28
|$2,800
|0
|0
|12
|11
|5
|6
|Madisyn Cox
|22
|$2,200
|0
|0
|7
|0
|15
|6
|Mary-Sophie Harvey
|22
|$2,200
|11
|3
|8
|0
|0
|8
|Katie Meili
|18
|$1,800
|0
|3
|10
|5
|0
|9
|Ashley Twichell
|16
|$1,600
|10
|6
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Ali DeLoof
|15
|$1,500
|0
|5
|5
|5
|0
|10
|Hilary Caldwell
|15
|$1,500
|5
|5
|0
|0
|5
|12
|Breeja Larson
|9
|$900
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|12
|Eva Merrell
|9
|$900
|4
|0
|5
|0
|0
|12
|Lauren Case
|9
|$900
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|12
|Leah Smith
|9
|$900
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|12
|Mallory Comerford
|9
|$900
|0
|5
|3
|1
|0
|12
|Zhu Menghui
|9
|$900
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Kayla Sanchez
|8
|$800
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Lia Neal
|8
|$800
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|18
|Lilly King
|8
|$800
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0
|18
|Michelle Williams
|8
|$800
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Molly Hannis
|8
|$800
|0
|5
|3
|0
|0
|18
|Cierra Runge
|8
|$800
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|24
|Federica Pellegrini
|7
|$700
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Madison Kennedy
|7
|$700
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|24
|Siobhan Haughey
|7
|$700
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|27
|Amanda Weir
|6
|$600
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|Brooke Forde
|6
|$600
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|27
|Erin Voss
|6
|$600
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|27
|Hannah Miley
|6
|$600
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Hellen Moffitt
|6
|$600
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|27
|Joanna Evans
|6
|$600
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|27
|Katie McLaughlin
|6
|$600
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|27
|Katie Drabot
|6
|$600
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|27
|Regan Smith
|6
|$600
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|27
|Kylie Masse
|6
|$600
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|37
|Chloe Tutton
|5
|$500
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Lucie Nordmann
|5
|$500
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Rebecca Smith
|5
|$500
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|37
|Sarah Gibson
|5
|$500
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Macarena Ceballos
|5
|$500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|42
|Cassidy Bayer
|4
|$400
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|42
|Erica Seltenreich-Hodgson
|4
|$400
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Hannah Saiz
|4
|$400
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Kendyl Stewart
|4
|$400
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|46
|Abbie Wood
|3
|$300
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|46
|Danielle Hanus
|3
|$300
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|46
|Delfina Pignatiello
|3
|$300
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|46
|Grace Ariola
|3
|$300
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|46
|Hannah Moore
|3
|$300
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|46
|Jazmin Carlin
|3
|$300
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|46
|Jessica Fullalove
|3
|$300
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|46
|Ky-lee Perry
|3
|$300
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|46
|Liu Yaxin
|3
|$300
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|46
|Louise Hansson
|3
|$300
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|46
|Mie Nielsen
|3
|$300
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|46
|Miranda Tucker
|3
|$300
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|46
|Monika Gonzalez-Hermosilla
|3
|$300
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|46
|Sandrine Mainville
|3
|$300
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|46
|Sarah Darcel
|3
|$300
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|46
|Vien Nguyen
|3
|$300
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|46
|Emily Escobedo
|3
|$300
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|46
|Elizabeth Beisel
|3
|$300
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|46
|Riley Scott
|3
|$300
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|46
|Mackenzie Padington
|3
|$300
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|66
|Claire Adams
|2
|$200
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|66
|Sydney Pickrem
|2
|$200
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|68
|Alexia Zevnik
|1
|$100
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|68
|Andee Cottrell
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|68
|Bethany Galat
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|68
|Dominique Bouchard
|1
|$100
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|68
|Emma Nordin
|1
|$100
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|68
|G Ryan
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|68
|Hrafnhildur Luthersdottir
|1
|$100
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|68
|Imogen Clark
|1
|$100
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|68
|Kierra Smith
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|68
|Mackenzie Glover
|1
|$100
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|68
|Melissa Postoll
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|68
|Natalie Labonge
|1
|$100
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|68
|Olivia Anderson
|1
|$100
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|68
|Olivia Smoliga
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|68
|Sierra Schmidt
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|68
|Taylor Pike
|1
|$100
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|68
|Ye Shiwen
|1
|$100
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|68
|Melissa Rodriguez
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|68
|Leah Stevens
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|68
|Allie Szekely
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|68
|Abbey Weitzeil
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|68
|Remedy Rule
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|68
|Marina Garcia
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|68
|Caroline Baldwin
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|68
|Emma Barksdale
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|68
|Kristel Kobrich
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Men’s Points
|Rank
|Athlete
|Points
|Money
|Austin
|Indianapolis
|Mesa
|Atlanta
|Santa Clara
|1
|Chase Kalisz
|43
|$4,300
|0
|0
|18
|20
|5
|1
|Josh Prenot
|43
|$4,300
|11
|13
|14
|0
|5
|3
|Daiya Seto
|32
|$3,200
|20
|12
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Jacob Pebley
|29
|$2,900
|8
|6
|8
|4
|3
|5
|Jay Litherland
|24
|$2,400
|0
|0
|0
|6
|18
|5
|Nathan Adrian
|24
|$2,400
|0
|10
|8
|0
|6
|7
|Michael Andrew
|20
|$2,000
|5
|4
|0
|5
|6
|8
|Nicolas Fink
|19
|$1,900
|6
|3
|0
|4
|6
|9
|Ryan Murphy
|18
|$1,800
|0
|0
|0
|8
|10
|10
|Marcelo Acosta
|17
|$1,700
|0
|0
|10
|1
|6
|11
|Park Tae Hwan
|15
|$1,500
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0
|12
|Tom Shields
|14
|$1,400
|0
|0
|8
|5
|1
|13
|Anton Ipsen
|13
|$1,300
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Joao de Lucca
|13
|$1,300
|0
|1
|6
|6
|0
|13
|Matt Grevers
|13
|$1,300
|5
|0
|5
|0
|3
|16
|Andrew Wilson
|11
|$1,100
|6
|0
|0
|5
|0
|16
|Kevin Cordes
|11
|$1,100
|0
|0
|6
|0
|5
|18
|Li Zhuhao
|10
|$1,000
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Marcos Lavado
|10
|$1,000
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|Shinri Shioura
|10
|$1,000
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Xu Jiayu
|10
|$1,000
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Jack Conger
|9
|$900
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|22
|James Guy
|9
|$900
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Ryosuke Irie
|8
|$800
|0
|1
|0
|7
|0
|24
|Vladimir Morozov
|8
|$800
|0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|26
|Cody Miller
|7
|$700
|0
|4
|0
|3
|0
|26
|Felix Auboeck
|7
|$700
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|28
|Duncan Scott
|6
|$600
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Naito Ehara
|6
|$600
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Caeleb Dressel
|6
|$600
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|31
|Adam Peaty
|5
|$500
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Andrew Abruzzo
|5
|$500
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Ari-Pekka Liukkonen
|5
|$500
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|31
|Blake Pieroni
|5
|$500
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|31
|Dylan Carter
|5
|$500
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|31
|Zane Grothe
|5
|$500
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Clark Smith
|5
|$500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|38
|Arkady Vyatchanin
|4
|$400
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|38
|Michael Chadwick
|4
|$400
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|38
|Sean Grieshop
|4
|$400
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|38
|Sean Lehane
|4
|$400
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|38
|Taylor Abbott
|4
|$400
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|38
|Yuri Kisil
|4
|$400
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Fuyu Yoshida
|3
|$300
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Grigory Tarasevich
|3
|$300
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|44
|Joseph Schooling
|3
|$300
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|44
|Ryan Held
|3
|$300
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tim Phillips
|3
|$300
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|44
|Tom Derbyshire
|3
|$300
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Abrahm Devine
|3
|$300
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|Long Gutierrez
|3
|$300
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|Ali Khalafalla
|3
|$300
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|Pace Clark
|3
|$300
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|Shogo Takeda
|3
|$300
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|55
|Adam Linker
|2
|$200
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|55
|Cristian Quintero
|2
|$200
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|55
|Hennessey Stuart
|2
|$200
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|55
|Max Litchfield
|2
|$200
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|55
|Stephen Milne
|2
|$200
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Bradlee Ashby
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|60
|Bruno Fratus
|1
|$100
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Carlos Claverie
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|60
|Daniel Hunter
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|60
|Grant Sanders
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|60
|Jack LeVant
|1
|$100
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Jonathan Gomez
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|60
|Josh Schneider
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|60
|Marc Hinawi
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|60
|Marius Kusch
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|60
|Nicolo Martinenghi
|1
|$100
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Patrick Callan
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|60
|Richard Funk
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|60
|Santiago Grassi
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|60
|Tristan Cote
|1
|$100
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Tsubasa Amai
|1
|$100
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Will Licon
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|60
|Michael Jensen
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|60
|Kieran Smith
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|60
|Conor Dwyer
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|60
|Michael Weiss
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|60
|Singo Nakaya
|1
|$100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
