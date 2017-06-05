Kalisz, Prenot Maintain Tie Atop Pro Swim Series Points After SC

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA

Thursday, June 1st-Sunday, June 4th

50-Meter Course

Prelims 9 am/Finals 5 pm (PST)

Santa Clara, California

The 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series is shaping up to be the closest finish we’ve had in years for the overall men’s point title, with Chase Kalisz and Josh Prenot holding dead even in their tie atop the men’s standings.

Both men went with lighter event loads in Santa Clara, winning one event apiece for 5 total points each. That leaves them tied at 43 for the series lead with just one stop remaining: U.S. Nationals, which will count for double points.

With Nationals less than a month away, a number of top tour swimmers went with sparser event entries – that also included Katie Ledecky, who also won just one event. She now sits a single point behind Melanie Margalis for the women’s series lead.

TOP Santa Clara POINT-GETTERS

Jay Litherland exploded in Santa Clara, winning three races and taking second in another to lead all swimmers with 18 points. That included a brutal 400 IM/200 free double on day 2 in which Litherland won both events.

For the women, Madisyn Cox had a big weekend, winning three races to lead all female swimmers by 5 points.

Women:

Rank Athlete Money Points 1 Madisyn Cox $1,500 15 2 Kelsi Worrell $1,000 10 3 Cierra Runge $800 8 4 Siobhan Haughey $700 7 5 Lia Neal $600 6 5 Katie McLaughlin $600 6 5 Katie Drabot $600 6 5 Regan Smith $600 6 5 Kylie Masse $600 6 10 Hilary Caldwell $500 5 10 Katie Ledecky $500 5 10 Simone Manuel $500 5 10 Macarena Ceballos $500 5 14 Hellen Moffitt $300 3 14 Lauren Case $300 3 14 Emily Escobedo $300 3 14 Elizabeth Beisel $300 3 14 Riley Scott $300 3 14 Mackenzie Padington $300 3 20 Melissa Rodriguez $100 1 20 Leah Stevens $100 1 20 Allie Szekely $100 1 20 Abbey Weitzeil $100 1 20 Remedy Rule $100 1 20 Marina Garcia $100 1 20 Caroline Baldwin $100 1 20 Emma Barksdale $100 1 20 Kristel Kobrich $100 1

Men:

POINTS & PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM

Each swimmer earns points and prize money for 1st, 2nd or 3rd place finishes in individual Olympic distance events at every stop of the tour. Relays and non-Olympic events (50 fly, 50 back, 50 breast, women’s 1500 free, men’s 800 free, etc) do not count for points or money.

1st: $500 and 5 points

2nd: $300 and 3 points

3rd: $100 and 1 point

At Summer Nationals, those point totals will be doubled to 10, 6 and 2.

The overall point winners from the entire series for both men and women will earn $10,000 apiece, as well as a 1-year lease of a BMW car. Athletes of any nationality can earn the cash bonus, but only U.S. citizens can win the BMW. If a foreign athlete or an athlete maintaining their amateurism status wins the tour, the car will be passed on to the next eligible finisher, but if a swimmer maintaining their amateurism status wins the series, the $10,000 bonus will not be passed on to the next finisher.

*Though not addressed in the series rules, a tie appears to net each swimmer the points of the position for which they tied. For example, a tie for first gives both swimmers 5 points, instead of adding up the first and second place points (5+3=8) and splitting them between the two (for 4 apiece). This appears to be reflected in the point standings tallied by USA Swimming on its website.

POINTS & MONEY LISTS

Reminder: these lists track money earned, not necessarily money accepted. Athletes maintaining their amateurism status for high school or college swimming are restricted in how much prize money they can accept.

Women’s Points

Rank Athlete Points Money Austin Indianapolis Mesa Atlanta Santa Clara 1 Melanie Margalis 39 $3,900 19 6 6 8 0 2 Katie Ledecky 38 $3,800 0 0 18 15 5 3 Kelsi Worrell 30 $3,000 0 5 10 5 10 4 Hali Flickinger 29 $2,900 8 10 0 11 0 5 Simone Manuel 28 $2,800 0 0 12 11 5 6 Madisyn Cox 22 $2,200 0 0 7 0 15 6 Mary-Sophie Harvey 22 $2,200 11 3 8 0 0 8 Katie Meili 18 $1,800 0 3 10 5 0 9 Ashley Twichell 16 $1,600 10 6 0 0 0 10 Ali DeLoof 15 $1,500 0 5 5 5 0 10 Hilary Caldwell 15 $1,500 5 5 0 0 5 12 Breeja Larson 9 $900 8 0 1 0 0 12 Eva Merrell 9 $900 4 0 5 0 0 12 Lauren Case 9 $900 0 0 3 3 3 12 Leah Smith 9 $900 0 0 9 0 0 12 Mallory Comerford 9 $900 0 5 3 1 0 12 Zhu Menghui 9 $900 0 9 0 0 0 18 Kayla Sanchez 8 $800 5 3 0 0 0 18 Lia Neal 8 $800 0 0 2 0 6 18 Lilly King 8 $800 0 0 0 8 0 18 Michelle Williams 8 $800 5 3 0 0 0 18 Molly Hannis 8 $800 0 5 3 0 0 18 Cierra Runge 8 $800 0 0 0 0 8 24 Federica Pellegrini 7 $700 0 7 0 0 0 24 Madison Kennedy 7 $700 0 1 3 3 0 24 Siobhan Haughey 7 $700 0 0 0 0 7 27 Amanda Weir 6 $600 5 0 0 1 0 27 Brooke Forde 6 $600 0 0 0 6 0 27 Erin Voss 6 $600 0 0 3 3 0 27 Hannah Miley 6 $600 0 6 0 0 0 27 Hellen Moffitt 6 $600 0 0 0 3 3 27 Joanna Evans 6 $600 0 0 0 6 0 27 Katie McLaughlin 6 $600 0 0 0 0 6 27 Katie Drabot 6 $600 0 0 0 0 6 27 Regan Smith 6 $600 0 0 0 0 6 27 Kylie Masse 6 $600 0 0 0 0 6 37 Chloe Tutton 5 $500 0 5 0 0 0 37 Lucie Nordmann 5 $500 5 0 0 0 0 37 Rebecca Smith 5 $500 3 1 0 1 0 37 Sarah Gibson 5 $500 5 0 0 0 0 37 Macarena Ceballos 5 $500 0 0 0 0 5 42 Cassidy Bayer 4 $400 0 3 0 1 0 42 Erica Seltenreich-Hodgson 4 $400 4 0 0 0 0 42 Hannah Saiz 4 $400 3 1 0 0 0 42 Kendyl Stewart 4 $400 0 3 1 0 0 46 Abbie Wood 3 $300 0 3 0 0 0 46 Danielle Hanus 3 $300 3 0 0 0 0 46 Delfina Pignatiello 3 $300 0 3 0 0 0 46 Grace Ariola 3 $300 0 0 0 3 0 46 Hannah Moore 3 $300 3 0 0 0 0 46 Jazmin Carlin 3 $300 0 3 0 0 0 46 Jessica Fullalove 3 $300 0 3 0 0 0 46 Ky-lee Perry 3 $300 3 0 0 0 0 46 Liu Yaxin 3 $300 0 3 0 0 0 46 Louise Hansson 3 $300 0 0 3 0 0 46 Mie Nielsen 3 $300 0 0 3 0 0 46 Miranda Tucker 3 $300 0 0 0 3 0 46 Monika Gonzalez-Hermosilla 3 $300 0 0 0 3 0 46 Sandrine Mainville 3 $300 0 0 0 3 0 46 Sarah Darcel 3 $300 0 3 0 0 0 46 Vien Nguyen 3 $300 0 0 0 3 0 46 Emily Escobedo 3 $300 0 0 0 0 3 46 Elizabeth Beisel 3 $300 0 0 0 0 3 46 Riley Scott 3 $300 0 0 0 0 3 46 Mackenzie Padington 3 $300 0 0 0 0 3 66 Claire Adams 2 $200 0 0 1 1 0 66 Sydney Pickrem 2 $200 2 0 0 0 0 68 Alexia Zevnik 1 $100 1 0 0 0 0 68 Andee Cottrell 1 $100 0 0 0 1 0 68 Bethany Galat 1 $100 0 0 0 1 0 68 Dominique Bouchard 1 $100 0 1 0 0 0 68 Emma Nordin 1 $100 0 1 0 0 0 68 G Ryan 1 $100 0 0 0 1 0 68 Hrafnhildur Luthersdottir 1 $100 0 1 0 0 0 68 Imogen Clark 1 $100 1 0 0 0 0 68 Kierra Smith 1 $100 0 0 0 1 0 68 Mackenzie Glover 1 $100 1 0 0 0 0 68 Melissa Postoll 1 $100 0 0 0 1 0 68 Natalie Labonge 1 $100 1 0 0 0 0 68 Olivia Anderson 1 $100 1 0 0 0 0 68 Olivia Smoliga 1 $100 0 0 0 1 0 68 Sierra Schmidt 1 $100 0 0 1 0 0 68 Taylor Pike 1 $100 1 0 0 0 0 68 Ye Shiwen 1 $100 0 1 0 0 0 68 Melissa Rodriguez 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1 68 Leah Stevens 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1 68 Allie Szekely 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1 68 Abbey Weitzeil 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1 68 Remedy Rule 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1 68 Marina Garcia 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1 68 Caroline Baldwin 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1 68 Emma Barksdale 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1 68 Kristel Kobrich 1 $100 0 0 0 0 1

Men’s Points