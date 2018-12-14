Juraszek Tops Puts In Swim-Off, Advances To 50 Free Final

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

Pawel Juraszek of Poland and Jesse Puts of the Netherlands swam off at the beginning of day 4 prelims in the men’s 50 free for a spot in the championship final, and it was Juraszek who came away with the victory in a time of 20.98.

Puts was 21.08, as both were quicker than they were in the semis (21.12). Puts will not get a chance to defend the title he won two years ago in Windsor, though he did come just .03 off of his Dutch National Record. Juraszek was under two-tenths off his personal best of 20.81. It’s also notable that despite the loss, Puts was faster here than he was in winning the world title in 2016 (21.10).

If both swimmers had gone those times in the semi-finals, Juraszek would’ve been 5th fastest, while Puts would’ve missed in 9th. Caeleb Dressel (20.51), Ben Proud (20.71), Vlad Morozov (20.83) and Cameron McEvoy (20.97) were the four swimmers sub-21 in the semis.