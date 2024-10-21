Jude Burkhart Annihilates 11-12 National Age Group Record By 12 Seconds

2024 NBAC Fall Festival

October 17-20, 2024

Loyola University Fitness & Aquatic Center, Baltimore, Maryland

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2024 NBAC Fall Festival Meet”

12-year-old Jude Burkhart has shattered a National Age Group Record in the 11-12 age group just a few weeks before his 13th birthday.

The NBAC age grouper swam 16:05.52 in the 1650 free at the 2024 NBAC Fall Festival Meet. That broke the old record of 16:17.80 that was set by Floridian Nicholas Caldwell in 2006.

Splits Comparison

Jude Burkhart Nicholas Caldwell New NAG Record Old NAG Record 100y 54.18 56.13 -1.95 200y 57.99 59.14 -1.15 300y 58.42 59.38 -0.96 400y 58.26 59.63 -1.37 500y 58.67 59.8 -1.13 600y 58.59 59.34 -0.75 700y 58.98 59.93 -0.95 800y 58.87 59.43 -0.56 900y 59.5 59.46 0.04 1000y 59.33 59.49 -0.16 1100y 59.47 59.66 -0.19 1200y 59.19 59.74 -0.55 1300y 59.22 59.86 -0.64 1400y 59.31 60.11 -0.80 1500y 59.31 59.69 -0.38 1600y 58.44 58.98 -0.54 1650y 27.79 28.03 -0.24 16:05.52 16:17.80 -12.28

Burkhart’s first 1000 yard split of 9:42.79 was also a best time and is the second-best 1000 yard swim in the history of the age group behind only Matthew Hirschberger‘s 9:38.50 in the event in 2011. In fact, even his first 500 yard time of 4:47.52 was a best time and ranks him 14th all-time in the age group.

This is not Burkhart’s first age group record, though it is likely his last meet before aging up. In July, he broke Hirschberger’s record in the 800 meter free in long course (8:48.44), and he also swam a leg of NBAC’s record-setting mixed 400 meter free relay last year.

Burkhart crushed his own personal bests throughout the weekend. Other results:

100 IM – 56.89 (-.57 seconds) – #75 all-time

200 IM – 2:01.98 (.04 from PB)

400 IM – 4:11.38 (-5.75 seconds) – #4 all-time

100 free – 49.59 (-1.50 seconds) – #37 all-time

200 free – 1:47.18 (-2.84 seconds) – #19 all-time

200 breast – 2:22.00 (-7.42 seconds)

200 fly – 1:59.24 (-1.82 seconds) – #12 all-time

50 back on a relay leadoff – 26.11 (-.95 seconds) – #78 all-time

Burkhart swims for coach Tom Hines.