Jude Burkhart Annihilates 11-12 National Age Group Record By 12 Seconds

12-year-old Jude Burkhart has shattered a National Age Group Record in the 11-12 age group just a few weeks before his 13th birthday.
The NBAC age grouper swam 16:05.52 in the 1650 free at the 2024 NBAC Fall Festival Meet. That broke the old record of 16:17.80 that was set by Floridian Nicholas Caldwell in 2006.
Splits Comparison
|Jude Burkhart
|New NAG Record
|
Old NAG Record
|100y
|54.18
|56.13
|-1.95
|200y
|57.99
|59.14
|-1.15
|300y
|58.42
|59.38
|-0.96
|400y
|58.26
|59.63
|-1.37
|500y
|58.67
|59.8
|-1.13
|600y
|58.59
|59.34
|-0.75
|700y
|58.98
|59.93
|-0.95
|800y
|58.87
|59.43
|-0.56
|900y
|59.5
|59.46
|0.04
|1000y
|59.33
|59.49
|-0.16
|1100y
|59.47
|59.66
|-0.19
|1200y
|59.19
|59.74
|-0.55
|1300y
|59.22
|59.86
|-0.64
|1400y
|59.31
|60.11
|-0.80
|1500y
|59.31
|59.69
|-0.38
|1600y
|58.44
|58.98
|-0.54
|1650y
|27.79
|28.03
|-0.24
|16:05.52
|16:17.80
|-12.28
Burkhart’s first 1000 yard split of 9:42.79 was also a best time and is the second-best 1000 yard swim in the history of the age group behind only Matthew Hirschberger‘s 9:38.50 in the event in 2011. In fact, even his first 500 yard time of 4:47.52 was a best time and ranks him 14th all-time in the age group.
This is not Burkhart’s first age group record, though it is likely his last meet before aging up. In July, he broke Hirschberger’s record in the 800 meter free in long course (8:48.44), and he also swam a leg of NBAC’s record-setting mixed 400 meter free relay last year.
Burkhart crushed his own personal bests throughout the weekend. Other results:
- 100 IM – 56.89 (-.57 seconds) – #75 all-time
- 200 IM – 2:01.98 (.04 from PB)
- 400 IM – 4:11.38 (-5.75 seconds) – #4 all-time
- 100 free – 49.59 (-1.50 seconds) – #37 all-time
- 200 free – 1:47.18 (-2.84 seconds) – #19 all-time
- 200 breast – 2:22.00 (-7.42 seconds)
- 200 fly – 1:59.24 (-1.82 seconds) – #12 all-time
- 50 back on a relay leadoff – 26.11 (-.95 seconds) – #78 all-time
Burkhart swims for coach Tom Hines.
Wow. Some great swims. Question – does swim swam follow select age group meets across the country, or do teams submit this info?
Heeyyyyyyy Jude
You smashed a nag
NBAC really does have a tradition of excellence. Also 12 seconds for an American NAG is ridiculous.