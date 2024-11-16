Josh Matheny Using NCAA Team Title as Motivation for Senior Season at Indiana

After qualifying for the US Olympic team and making the final of the men’s 200 Breast in Paris this summer, Josh Matheny is soaking in his last season with Indiana. Coming out of a long course season full of emotion, the senior is leaning on the team for motivation in training and competition, leaning on his teammates to get through tough practices.

Matheny’s also fueled by the fact that the Indiana men have a chance to win an NCAA team title, which would be a storybook ending to Matheny’s college career.