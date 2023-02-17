Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Josh Liendo Embracing the Florida “No Breath Last 25” (VIDEO)

Comments: 5

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Florida freshman Josh Liendo used the patented “Florida no breath last 25” last night to power past Jordan Crooks in the men’s 100 fly, touching first in a new best time of 44.11. The Canada native said it has been a hard adjustment getting used to in practice, but last night in the race it felt good to get the win.

5
Joe
10 minutes ago

What type of goggles is he wearing?

NotJamesHarden
46 minutes ago

Did y’all see what he had to say to Crooks afterward?? I smell the SEC’s newest rivalry brewing.

USA
Reply to  NotJamesHarden
29 minutes ago

What was it?

PVSFree
Reply to  NotJamesHarden
27 minutes ago

If it was the tweet from Buttstroke swimming that you’re referring to, that’s fake lol. Buttstroke does that because that’s how he wishes swimmers talked to each other

sOwAmN
Reply to  PVSFree
11 minutes ago

Buttstroke is Kyle Sockwell’s sock account, because he doesn’t want to take the heat when he makes up news. Remember when Kyle’s real account ‘reported’ that Matt Sates was going to Cal?

