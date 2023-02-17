Josh Liendo Embracing the Florida “No Breath Last 25” (VIDEO)

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18, 2023
- Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Tennessee (1x)
- Men: Florida (10x)
- Championship Central
- Women’s Fan Guide
- Men’s Fan Guide
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Video
Florida freshman Josh Liendo used the patented “Florida no breath last 25” last night to power past Jordan Crooks in the men’s 100 fly, touching first in a new best time of 44.11. The Canada native said it has been a hard adjustment getting used to in practice, but last night in the race it felt good to get the win.
What type of goggles is he wearing?
Did y’all see what he had to say to Crooks afterward?? I smell the SEC’s newest rivalry brewing.
What was it?
If it was the tweet from Buttstroke swimming that you’re referring to, that’s fake lol. Buttstroke does that because that’s how he wishes swimmers talked to each other
Buttstroke is Kyle Sockwell’s sock account, because he doesn’t want to take the heat when he makes up news. Remember when Kyle’s real account ‘reported’ that Matt Sates was going to Cal?