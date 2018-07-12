Jordan Schrotenboer Joins USC Staff as Assistant Coach

Former Division II All-American Jordan Schrotenboer is joining Dave Salo‘s staff at the University of Southern California, the school announced Wednesday.

Schrotenboer will replace Jeff Julian, who was with the program for two seasons.

“It’s a privilege to join the Trojan Family,”Schrotenboer said. “USC Swimming and Diving has a history of excellence and I look forward to helping the Trojans contend for future championships.”

Schrotenboer spent the last year as a volunteer assistant coach at NC State, and before that, was the head coach at Division II King University in Tennessee for two years. While he was at King, Schrotenboer’s athletes broke school records 103 times. His men’s squad more than tripled its prior conference meet scores, and the women’s team increased its own by 64%.

Schrotenboer spent 2012-2015 as an assistant at Division III Calvin College, and also served on the staff at East Grand Rapids High School from 2014-15. He began his coaching career as an assistant coach at Iowa Lakes Community College in 2011-12 season.

In his own collegiate swimming career, Schrotenboer was a 15-time All-American at Grand Valley State.

“We are excited about adding Jordan to our staff this year,” Salo said. “His path to USC is paved with experiences at every level, including head coaching experience. His most recent position at NC State will certainly enhance our program from recruiting to on-deck training strategies.”

The two have worked together previously at Salo’s swim camp.