Andrew Wilson Swims 1:00 in Breaststroke Prelims at Austin Sectionals

2018 AUSTIN SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 12th-15th, 2018
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
U.S. National Teamer and Texas post-grad Andrew Wilson out-dueled his U.S. National Team and Texas post-grad teammate Will Licon in prelims of the men’s 100 breaststroke on day 1 of the Austin Sectionals (albeit in different heats). Wilson, the better long-course sprinter of the two to date, swam a 1:00.87 to qualify 1st into the final, while Licon was about a second back in 1:01.95.
The pair were among a handful of national teamers and junior national teamers to kick off their meets on Monday morning. Not racing in the session, however, was Texas post-grad Madisyn Cox, who still hasn’t raced since March’s Pro Swim Series stop in Atlanta. Texas so far has claimed that there’s no injury, and that meet scratches from her have been due to scheduling conflicts with classes.
She’s entered in the 100 breaststroke and 400 IM on Friday, plus the 200 IM on Sunday.
Other Top Qualifiers on Day 1:
- Texas A&M’s Jorie Caneta led the heats of the women’s 100 breaststroke in 1:09.32. Her teammate Anna Belousova (1:09.73) and Rice’s Marie-Claire Schillinger (1:09.97) were close behind, with Schillinger’s time being a new personal best.
- Texas’ Quinn Carrozza led heats of the women’s 200 back in 2:11.77.
- 25-year old Magnolia Aquatic Club swimmer Lilllie Nordmann led qualifying in the women’s 200 fly in 2:13.54. She’s already been 2:12 this season, in Atlanta.
- Stanford commit Jack Levant led all swimmers in prelims of the 200 fly with a new best time of 1:58.55. He’s now the fastest American junior in that event this year (although the two ranked right behind him, Gianluca Urlando and Dare Rose, did their season-bests at just 16 and 15, respectively).
- Aggie Swim Club’s Julia Cook led the qualifying in the women’s 100 free in 55.41.
- Jack Conger swam 49.40 in the men’s 100 free prelims – the only swimmer under 50 seconds. John Shebat qualified 6th in 50.63, and Townley Haas qualified 8th in 50.73.
