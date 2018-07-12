Andrew Wilson Swims 1:00 in Breaststroke Prelims at Austin Sectionals

2018 AUSTIN SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 12th-15th, 2018

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

U.S. National Teamer and Texas post-grad Andrew Wilson out-dueled his U.S. National Team and Texas post-grad teammate Will Licon in prelims of the men’s 100 breaststroke on day 1 of the Austin Sectionals (albeit in different heats). Wilson, the better long-course sprinter of the two to date, swam a 1:00.87 to qualify 1st into the final, while Licon was about a second back in 1:01.95.

The pair were among a handful of national teamers and junior national teamers to kick off their meets on Monday morning. Not racing in the session, however, was Texas post-grad Madisyn Cox, who still hasn’t raced since March’s Pro Swim Series stop in Atlanta. Texas so far has claimed that there’s no injury, and that meet scratches from her have been due to scheduling conflicts with classes.

She’s entered in the 100 breaststroke and 400 IM on Friday, plus the 200 IM on Sunday.

Other Top Qualifiers on Day 1: