Japan’s World C’ships Roster Grows After Just 1 Day Of Japan Open

2019 JAPAN OPEN

After just day one of the 2019 Japan Open, the meet which serves as the final World Championships qualification opportunity for Japanese swimmers, 2 additional athletes added their names for individual qualification.

The Japanese Swimming Federation already announced an initial 17-strong roster for Gwangju, but just 10 of those athletes earned individual qualification, so many of the nation’s top swimmers are still in the hunt for QTs here at this 4-day Japan Open in Tokyo.

Reona Aoki and Yasuhiro Koseki were indeed under the category of ‘still needing to qualify’ and the pair achieved that goal tongiht. Aoki took the women’s 100m breast in a mark of 1:06.44, beating the minimum QT of 1:06.48, while Koseki took gold in the men’s equivalent in 59.12. That dipped under the 59.38 QT.

Koseki was already on the roster as a medley relay member, but he’s now secured his individual spot. Both Aoki and Koseki will vie for 200m breast bids as well.

Additional World Championships Individual Qualifiers from Japan Open Through Day 1: