First 20 Bridges Swim of 2019 to Splash June 1

Courtesy: New York Open Water

NEW YORK CITY – New York Open Water is pleased to welcome 16 swimmers from around the world to New York City for the iconic 20 Bridges Swim around Manhattan this Saturday, June 1. Swimmers will begin from an in-water start at Mill Rock at East 96th Street at the beginning of the Harlem River. Swimmers will continue counter-clockwise around Manhattan for 28.5 miles through the Harlem River, the Hudson River and the East River.

The entire field will be protected from boat traffic by safety boats, jet skis and members of the NYPD Harbor Patrol. Each swimmer will have a dedicated kayak and motor boat escort that will carry feeds and other supplies for the swimmer. The weather forecast for Saturday is clear skies and temperatures around 75F/24C, while water temperatures are expected to be around 61F/16C for most of the day.

All 20 Bridges swimmers can be tracked via GPS during the swim at this link: https://track.rs/NYOW

OFFICIAL START LIST

Jessi Harewicz – Vancouver (CAN)

Gerald Devin – Wicklow (IRE)

Janice Burton – Maryland

Samiir Wheaton – Rajasthan (IND)

Mark Sheridan – Kent (GBR)

Tim Garrett – New South Wales (AUS)

Cynthia Werhane – Oregon

Melissa Blaustein – California

Zach Margolis – California

Anna-Carin Nordin – JÃttendal (SWE)

Avishag Turek – Shefayim (ISR)

Melanie Holland – Norfolk (GBR)

Fiona Mildner – East Sussex (GBR)

Steve Stievenart – Hauts de France (FRA)

Elizabeth Almond – Georgia

James Janik – Colorado

Along with the Catalina Channel and the English Channel, 20 Bridges is recognized as one of the three legs of the Triple Crown of Open Water Swimming. This Saturday, six swimmers will be attempting their final leg of this feat: Jessi Harewicz, James Janik, Zach Margolis, Anna-Carin Nordin, Mark Sheridan and Avishag Turek.

About New York Open Water

New York Open Water (NYOW) was founded in 2016 to provide swimmers and kayakers with safe, challenging, and fulfilling open water adventures in and around the waters of New York City and New York State. For more information, please visit www.nyopenwater.org.