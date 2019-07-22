Japan’s Record Holder Yui Ohashi Disqualified In Women’s 200 IM

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Japanese National Record holder Yui Ohashi was a promising medal contender in the women’s 200m IM final tonight, that is until the 23-year-old Olympian was disqualified in the race.

Ohashi entered tonight’s final as the 4th seed, carrying a time of 2:09.58 from yesterday’s semi-final. Owning a personal best of 2:07.91, Ohashi finished with the silver in this race behind Hungarian dynamo Katinka Hosszu, the women who held the top seed once again heading into tonight’s medal competition.

But, Ohashi saw her medal hopes fade as she touched the wall at the end, only to learn she had been disqualified. According to Asian media, Ohashi was called for performing 2 dolphin kicks during the breaststroke pull-out. The athlete was visibly upset on the side of the pool, but she still has the 400m IM later in the meet, an event in which she also owns the Japanese National Record.

She finished 4th in the longer IM at the 2017 edition of the World Championships, but currently owns the fastest time in the world this season with the 4:32.00 established last November. She’ll be fighting off the likes of Hosszu and Spain’s Mireia Belmonte, although the latter has already missed out on advancement in 3 of her 3 events contested thus far.

Of note, Ohashi’s teammate Rika Omoto finished 5th in tonight’s 200m IM final, clocking a time of 2:09,32, although she’s been as fast as 2:08.64 this season.