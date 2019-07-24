Japan’s Daiya Seto Pulls Off Tough 2Fly/2IM Double On Night 4

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Japan’s Olympic medalist Daiya Seto took on the tough double of the men’s 200m fly and 200m IM tonight and came away with one of the best possible outcomes.

In the former, the 25-year-old reaped silver, establishing a new personal best time of 1:53.86. That marked Seto’s first time ever under the 1:54 threshold and was still a solid performance, even against Hungarian Kristof Milak‘s otherworldly 1:50.73.

Seto’s time tonight checks him in as the 12th fastest 200m fly performer in history.

Seto was back in the water shortly after to contest the 200m IM, an event in which he currently ranked 4th in the world heading into these Championships. After the semi-finals, Seto currently sits 3rd in a relaxed-looking time of 1:57.10. His lifetime best is represented by the 1:56.69 he produced at the Japan Swim in April.

The man has performed this same double at the 2017 edition of these Championships, but in Budapest, he settled for bronze in the 200m fly (1:54.21) and landed off the podium in the 200m IM (1:56.97 for 5th). As such, with Tokyo qualification on the line, Seto will have even more incentive to beat out the likes of America’s Chase Kalisz and Swiss ace Jeremy Desplanches in tomorrow night’s final.

Aditional Asian Notes:

China's Sun Yang, the man who has won both the 200m and 400m freestyle races here, finished off the podium in 6th in the 800m free (7:45.01).

The women's 200m free saw Yang Junxuan take 5th place, but lower her newly-minted World Junior Record of 1:55.43.

Both Katsumi Nakamura of Japan and Fu Yuanhui of China missed advancing in their respective 100m free and 50m back events. Nakamura notched a time of 48.45 for 10th, while Fu hit 27.84 for 9th.

Wang Shun of China will be joining Seto in tomorrow night's 200m IM final, claiming the 8th seed in 1:57.98.

Asian Swimming Medal Table Through Day 4: