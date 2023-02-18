Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jake Mitchell on Florida: “Best environment ever for training”

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

In his first season as a Florida gator, Jake Mitchell is already making waves. He touched first on Wednesday in the 500 free final, surging to the finish and touching at 4:09.85. This marked the only man in the field under 4:10. Mitchell said this was a goal of his from the beginning of the season (to break 4:10 at SECs) and is happy with his progress throughout the season.

In his new home of Gainesville, Mitchell says the training environment at UF is the best ever. With mid-distance stars (and fellow Olympians) like Kieran Smith, Bobby Finke, and Katie Ledecky to train next to, Mitchell is on pace to have a bounce-back performance at NCAAs after having mono last year.

