Irish National Champion Ronan Fahey Commits to Dartmouth (2024)

Ronan Fahey from Blackrock, Ireland, has committed to swim and study at Dartmouth College beginning in the fall of 2024. He told SwimSwam, “I chose Dartmouth for the unmatched support and sense of community that I have experienced,” and added:

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to Dartmouth College! I would like to thank my family- especially my amazing mum, my friends and my coach, JP for their unconditional support in everything I do. I am also incredibly grateful to Coach Milana, Coach Freya and the Dartmouth swim team for making me feel so welcome and for this incredible opportunity. GO BIG GREEN!!! 💚🌲”

Fahey is a senior in high school at Blackrock College; he swims year-round with Trojan Swimming Club and specializes in distance freestyle. A 3-time national champion in the 1500 free, he also competes in the 400 IM and 200 fly.

At the McCullagh International Meet (50m) in Bangor last month, he notched a PB in the 1500 free, winning the men’s 14+ event with 16:37.56. Last summer, he improved his times in the 400 free (4:10.05), 800 free (8:40.63), 200 fly (2:14.08), and 400 IM (4:42.07).

Fahey has represented Ireland at the European Junior 10k Open Water Championships and LEN Open Water Cup 10k. He has amassed 12 top-3 finishes at Irish nationals.

Best LCM times (converted):

1500 free – 16:37.56 (16:17.99)

800 free – 8:40.63 (9:43.33)

400 free – 4:10.05 (4:40.16)

400 IM – 4:42.07 (4:08.35)

200 fly – 2:14.08 (1:58.27)

Fahey will join Jacob Turner, Jagger Stachtiaris, and Aiden Sandvig in the Big Green class of 2028.

