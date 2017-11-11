Ipsen Blasts NCAA-Leading 8:49 1000 Free as NC State Beats Texas

TEXAS VS. NC STATE

Results

Hosted by NC State

Friday, November 10th

25 Yards

Dual Meet Format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

The NC State Wolfpack hosted Big 12 powerhouse Texas on Friday at home. On the men’s side, the Pack took down the Horns by a large margin, winning 176 to 116. The Longhorns were dominant on the women’s side, taking the road win with 184 points to the Wolfpack’s 116.

MEN: NC State 176, Texas 116

WOMEN: Texas 184, NC State 116

ACC champion Ryan Held helped the men to victory with a sprint sweep. In the 50 free, Held was the only man to break 20 seconds, blowing away the field in 19.57. Held returned shortly after for the 100 free, using his front half speed to take the edge over teammate Justin Ress. He touched in 43.16, followed by Ress (43.56) and Texas’ Brett Ringgold (43.95). Ress picked up an individual win of his own in the 200 free, using his back half speed to break away from Texas’ reigning NCAA champion Townley Haas in 1:36.21 to Haas’ 1:37.67. Ress also had an impressive 18.98 anchor split on the 200 medley relay and a 43.22 leadoff split on the 400 free relay. Held took on the fly leg of the 200 medley relay with a 20.53 split and anchored the 400 free relay in 43.01.

The Wolfpack won all of the freestyles, with Anton Ipsen sweeping the distance races. Ipsen got the ball rolling in the 1000 free, blasting an 8:49.75 for the win and taking 3 seconds off his season best. That makes him the fastest man in the NCAA this season by 10 seconds. He followed that up with another dominant performance in the 500 free. Ipsen crushed the field in a season best 4:18.84, followed by Texas’ Haas in 4:25.42. That’s the fastest 500 free in the NCAA this season outside of the USA vs. College Challenge.

Andreas Vazaios was another impact swimmer for NC State, picking up 2 individual wins. Vazaios trailed Texas butterfly star Joseph Schooling at the halfway point of the 200 fly, 49.45 to 49.98, but picked up the pace to swim by Schooling on the 3rd 50. He continued to push ahead, winning in 1:43.63 while Schooling (1:46.16) faded to 3rd behind NC State’s James Bretscher (1:44.84). That 200 fly time was the fastest we’ve seen in the NCAA this season outside of the USA vs. College Challenge. Vazaios went on to blow away the field with a 1:45.98 in the 200 IM.

Schooling was back in action for the Longhorns after missing the 2nd day of their tri-meet with Florida and Indiana and being absent from their dual meet with Texas A&M altogether. He was the only individual event winner for Texas, turning in a 47.17 to top NC State’s Giovanni Izzo (47.93) in his signature 100 fly.

On the women’s side, Olivia Anderson helped the Longhorns to victory with a sweep of the breaststroke races. Anderson threw down a 1:01.53 in the 100 breast, leading from start to finish as she topped the field by over 2.5 seconds. In the 200 breast, she won a close battle with NC State’s Julia Poole. Anderson held a slight lead through the 100, but Poole battled back to take the lead with 50 yards to go. Down the final stretch, Anderson kicked it into another gear, outsplitting by Poole by half a second to win in 2:13.85 to Poole’s 2:14.19.

Remedy Rule also won a pair of events for the Texas women. In her first event, the 200 free, she put on a show with teammate Quinn Carrozza, as the battle came down to the last stroke. Rule led by just 3 tenths with 50 yards to go. Carrozza hammered home in 27.18, but fell just short to Rule as she ran out of room. Rule finished in 1:48.16, beating Carrozza (1:48.17) by a hundredth. Carrozza picked up an individual win of her own with a 1:56.08 in the 200 back. Rule returned for the 100 fly, using her back half speed to win another close race in 54.13 ahead of teammate Emily Reese‘s 54.28.

Reigning ACC champion Ky-Lee Perry swept the sprints for NC State. She put up the only sub-23 in the 50 free, churning out a 22.48 ahead of Texas sprint standout Rebecca Millard (23.06). In the 100 free, she used her front half speed to take the edge over Texas’ Claire Adams, holding Adams off to win it 49.31 to 49.39. Adams had won the 100 back earlier in the session, coming from behind to win in 53.57, followed by NC State’s Elise Haan in 53.90.

PRESS RELEASE – NC STATE:

RALEIGH, N.C. – The NC State men's & women's swimming & diving team split its dual with Texas on Friday evening, as the fifth-ranked men overcame the three-time defending national champion No. 9 Longhorns while the No. 12 women fell to No. 7 UT inside the Willis R. Casey Aquatic Center

Team Scores

Men

No. 5 NCSU 176, No. 9 Texas 116

Women

No. 2 Texas 184, No. 12 NCSU 116

Quoting the Coaches

Swimming

“Our guys are known to be very, very passionate,” said head coach Braden Holloway . “Whether it’s a great thing for us or it hurts us, we wear our heart on our sleeve every single time we compete. When you have the national champions come to your house you want the best out of yourself and each other, so they know if they’re going to inch closer to the big one in March they’re going to have to go through teams like Texas. The passion took over today for those guys.

This was a special day for our seniors given it was their last home meet. Hennessey Stuart had a great day, Anton Ipsen had a huge day; it’s the last time these guys are going to race in that pool. They wanted to leave it all out there as much as they could and obviously Ryan hasn’t done the 50 or 100 free all year and we waited for this meet to give him some different events and to unleash him. Overall it was a really good team performance.

The goal of the schedule was to battle-test the women to the point where they don’t care who they go against at any time, have any fear or any doubt. They’ve had the toughest stretch of anybody in college swimming with Stanford, Cal and Texas in a seven-day span. They don’t back down and they step it up. There were definitely some good performances; the two local girls Julia Poole and Kathleen Moore are swimming like veterans. Ky-lee Perry has had a really good fall; she’s made some adjustments and is experimenting with a few different races. She’s getting confidence and has had a great stretch.”

Diving

“The divers’ dove pretty well,” said diving coach Yahya Radman . “The men came to play; all of our guys hit their zone scores other than Holt Gray who missed by four points on one-meter and six points on three-meter. You’re diving against a national institution in terms of diving, so when the pressure was on I thought our boys dove well.

On the women’s side I thought Madeline dove well one the one-meter, holding her own against a Team USA member and a national champion so that will build some confidence going into the spring.”

Wolfpack Relays

The team of Coleman Stewart , Jacob Molacek , Ryan Held and Justin Ress won the 200 medley relay in 1:25.94 seconds, an NCAA ‘B’ time. Elise Haan , Julia Poole , Krista Duffield and Ky-lee Perry finished second in the 400 medley relay thanks to their finish of 3:38.68 seconds.

In the 200 freestyle relay the Wolfpack took second; Ky-lee Perry , Krista Duffield , Vasiliki Baka and Lexie Lupton completed the event in a time of 1:30.89 seconds.

Top Individual Performances

Seniors Anton Ipsen and Ryan Held led from the front for the Wolfpack; Ipsen set a new pool record in the 1000 freestyle along with winning the event in a time of 9:04.93 seconds. He also took first in the 500 freestyle and earned an NCAA ‘B’ cut thanks to his finish of 4:18.48 seconds. Held competed in the 50 and 100 freestyle events for the first time this season and did not disappoint; he won both in NCAA ‘B’ qualifying standard times of 19.57 and 43.16.

Hennessey Stuart also ensured his final night competing inside the Casey Aquatic Center was a memorable one with his time of 1:44.08 seconds in the 200 backstroke earning him the win along with an NCAA ‘B’ cut.

Justin Ress won the 200 freestyle and earned an NCAA ‘B’ cut, finishing in 1:36.21 seconds. Coleman Stewart triumphed in the 100 backstroke, finishing in the NCAA ‘B’ standard qualifying time of 47.30. Jacob Molacek took first-place in the 100 breaststroke in a time of 54.64, an NCAA ‘B’ cut. Andreas Vazaios also earned an NCAA ‘B’ cut as he won the 200 butterfly in 1:43.63 seconds while Patrik Schwarzenbach won the 200 breaststroke in a time of 2:01.04 seconds.

Ky-lee Perry continued her dominant fall as she won both the 50 and 100 freestyle events, earning NCAA ‘B’ cuts in both thanks to her times of 22.48 and 49.31.

Diving

It was a strong night on the boards for the Wolfpack as James Brady , Stewart Spanbauer and Harrison Mitchell all earned NCAA Zone qualification marks on the one-meter board thanks to their scores of 352.80, 333.00 and 323.10. Brady and Mitchell also earned NCAA Zone marks on the three-meter board, thanks to scores of 367.72 and 342.68.

Madeline Kline ‘s score of 278.33 on the one-meter board was also an NCAA Zone mark.

NC State Event Winners

Men’s 200 medley relay: Coleman Stewart , Jacob Molacek , Ryan Held , Justin Ress – 1:25.91#

Women’s 1000 freestyle: Hannah Moore – 9:37.44

Men’s 1000 freestyle: Anton Ipsen – 8:49.75

Men’s 200 freestyle: Justin Ress – 1:36.21#

Men’s 100 backstroke: Coleman Stewart – 47.30#

Men’s 100 breaststroke: Jacob Molacek – 54.64#

Men’s 200 butterfly: Andreas Vazaios – 1:43.63#

Women’s 50 freestyle: Ky-lee Perry – 22.48 #

Men’s 50 freestyle: Ryan Held – 19.57#

Women’s 100 freestyle: Ky-lee Perry – 49.31#

Men’s 100 freestyle: Ryan Held – 43.16#

Men’s 200 backstroke: Hennessey Stuart – 1:44.08#

Men’s 200 breaststroke: Patrik Schwarzenbach – 2:01.04

Men’s 500 freestyle: Anton Ipsen – 4:18.84#

# denotes NCAA ‘B’/Zone cut

Up Next

The NC State men’s & women’s swimming & diving team travels to Columbus, Ohio, for the Ohio State Invitational from Nov. 17-19 at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavillion.

