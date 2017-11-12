Palo Alto Stanford’s Claire Lin Verbally Commits to Columbia

Palo Alto, California’s Claire Lin has announced her verbal commitment to the application process at Columbia University.* She will join Clare Larsen, Cleopatra Lim, and Yanran Le in the class of 2022.

“I could not be more thrilled and proud to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Columbia University in New York City!!! Thank you so much to my family, friends, teammates, teachers and coaches for supporting me through this journey. Can’t wait to become a lion. #Roar 🦁💙”

Lin swims for Palo Alto High School and Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics, where she specializes in sprint free, fly, and back. Lin placed third in the 50 free (23.78) and eighth in the 100 free (52.84) at the 2017 CIF-Central Coast Section Championships last May. Her 22.87 anchor pulled the Paly 200 free relay from third at the 150, to first at the touch; she also anchored the sixth-place 400 free relay (52.01). This summer she competed in the 50/100 free, 100 back and 100 fly at both Sectionals and Futures. Her best times come from her sophomore year of high school.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.67

100 free – 52.36

50 fly – 28.46

100 fly – 59.66

100 back – 1:00.68

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

