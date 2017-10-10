Columbia Lions Secure Verbal Commitment from Butterflyer Cleopatra Lim

Cleopatra Lim has announced her verbal commitment to the application process at Columbia University.*

“Right after my trip, I knew I wanted to commit to Columbia. The campus, the city, the coaches and the bright personalities on the team completely won me over. Coach Diana and Demerae are perfect complements of a whole and it’s obvious that they truly work hard to help every swimmer reach their potential. I fell in love with the city for the first time, despite having lived so close to it my entire life. The most important factor for me, though, was the team. Every single swimmer considered their team as their family and was unbelievably passionate about their major. I’m so fortunate to join a family of diverse, genuine, and hardworking people next year. I’m excited to be a Lion for not only four years, but for the rest of my life.”

Lim is from Tenafly, New Jersey, just a few miles up Hudson River from the Columbia campus. She attends Tenafly High School and swims for Wyckoff YMCA where she specializes mainly in butterfly and IM. At 2017 YMCA Short Course Nationals, she placed 19th in the 200 fly and 24th in the 200 IM, and a month earlier, at the New Jersey YMCA State Championships, she earned her best times in the 50 free, 100 breast, and 200 fly. Lim had an excellent long course season, finishing 11th in the 200 fly (2:20.84 PBx2) 13th in the 100 fly (PB of 1:03.61), 14th in the 200 IM (2:24.86 in prelims, PBx2.5), and 15th in the 400 IM, at YMCA Long Course Nationals.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 55.62

200 fly – 2:02.47

200 IM – 2:04.40

400 IM – 4:24.19

Lim’s times would have placed her in the B finals of the 200 fly and 400 IM, and the C finals of the 100 fly and 200 IM, at 2017 Ivy League Women’s Championships. Also committed to Columbia’s class of 2022 is Washington’s Yanran Le.

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

