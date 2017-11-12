FHSAA 1A Runner-up Daniel Jacobs Commits to Georgia Tech

Daniel Jacobs from Boca Raton, Florida has announced his verbal commitment to swim for Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta beginning in the fall of 2018. He will join Kyle Barone in the class of 2022.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at Georgia Tech! I’d like to thank my friends, family, coaches, teammates, but especially the best mom out there, Marion. I wouldn’t have been able to get to this point without your tremendous support! I love you. Go Jackets!! 🐝🐝”

Jacobs attends the University School in Davie. He placed third in the 200 free (1:39.37) and was runner-up in the 500 (4:28.38) at last weekend’s FHSAA Class 1A Championships. He swims year-round with the club team Crest Swimming under coaches Jay Fitzgerald and Mariusz Podkoscielny, and also represents Aruba on the international level.

Jacobs swam for Aruba this summer at the XXX CCCAN Swimming Championships, where he won the 200 free (1:54.82) and 400 free (4:01.85), and placed 8th in the 100 free (53.14), going best times in all three events. He also swam at Nashville Futures, competing in the 100/200/400 free and 100 fly and lowering his best time in the fly.

Top SCY times:

500 free – 4:28.38

200 free – 1:37

100 free – 47.03

