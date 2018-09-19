Indiana Invite To Host NC State, Louisville, Arizona State

A new addition to the 2018-2019 schedule, the IU Invite in Bloomington will be one of the higher-profile mid-season invites, hosting three top-10 programs from NCAAs a season ago.

Indiana will host, bringing the #3 men’s team and #8 women’s team from last season. They’ll compete with Louisville (#5 women, #9 men) and NC State (#4 men, #18 women) along with a handful of other programs. A school rep told us that the meet is currently set to feature Indiana, Louisville, NC State, Arizona State and the Purdue women.

Every one of those programs finished 23rd or better on the women’s side and 20th or better on the men’s side in what should be a fast and deep mid-season invite.

The IU Invite is scheduled for Thursday, November 15 through Saturday, November 17 in Bloomington, Indiana. Indiana also hosts women’s Big Tens, making the meet a top destination for Big Ten teams wanting a rest-meet experience at the facility before the conference championships.

The meet comes on a busy first weekend of major mid-season rest meets. It will run at the same time as the Ohio State Invite, Missouri Invite, Texas A&M’s Art Adamson Invite, Iowa’s Hawkeye Invite and the Georgia Tech Invite.