USC Men & Women, Stanford Men Expected at Texas Hall of Fame Invite

As more programs release their schedules for the 2018-2019 NCAA season, some mid-season invite lineups are already coming into focus. Among them: the Texas Hall of Fame Invite, set to feature the Texas men and women, USC men and women and Stanford men, among others.

A representative from Texas told SwimSwam that the meet is currently set to include Texas, USC, Arizona, Wisconsin and Harvard, along with the men’s program from Stanford. (The Stanford women will attend the Ohio State Invite instead).

Texas, USC and Stanford each had top-10 men’s programs a year ago, and Arizona and Harvard were in the top 20. On the women’s side, Texas is the only returning top-10 program, but the meet’s depth includes top-20 programs USC, Wisconsin and Arizona.

The Texas Hall of Fame invite will take place from Wednesday, November 28 through Saturday, December 1 in Austin, Texas. It comes during the second of two major mid-season invite weekends: Nov. 14-17 will include major invites at Ohio State, Missouri, Texas A&M, Iowa, Indiana and Georgia Tech, while the Nov. 28-Dec. 1 weekend features invites at Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, Minnesota and UNLV.

Stay tuned for more coverage of meet lineups as we pin down which teams will compete where.