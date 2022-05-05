Indiana HS State Relay Champion Chris Holmes (2022) Commits to Hoosiers

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Chris Holmes, a senior at Carmel High School in Carmel, Indiana, has committed to swim at Indiana University in the class of 2026.

“I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at Indiana University. A huge thanks to all of my family, coaches, and teammates that made this possible. Go Hoosiers!🔴⚪️”

Holmes anchored Carmel’s record-setting medley relay (20.02) at the 2022 Indiana High School Boys State Swimming and Diving Championships in February. He also contributed the leadoff leg (20.84) of the first-place 200 free relay, was runner-up in the 50 free (20.53), and placed sixth in the 100 fly (49.60).

In club swimming, where he represents Carmel Swim Club, Holmes is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 100 fly and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 50 free. He competed at the 2021 Speedo Winter Juniors East last December, swimming the 50/100 free and 100 fly and going (what were then) PBs in the 100 free and 100 fly. Last summer, he updated his LCM times in the 50/100/200 free and 100/200 fly between Indy Sectionals and the NAC Summer Sizzler.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 20.53

100 free – 46.25

200 free – 1:43.94

100 fly – 48.92

200 fly – 1:52.74

Holmes will join the Hoosiers’ class of 2026 with Drew Reiter, Ahmed Hafnaoui, Alejandro Kincaid, Alex Stone, Ben Stevenson, and Harry Herrera. The Indiana sprint group last season was led by Bruno Blaskovic, Rafael Miroslaw, Jack Franzman, Gabriel Fantoni, Gavin Wright, Finn Brooks, and Brandon Hamblin. Holmes will overlap with Miroslaw, Wright, and Brooks. He will also train with butterflyers Tomer Frankel, Brendan Burns, and Brooks.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.