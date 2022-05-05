Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

USA Swimming Kicks Off 2022 Make a Splash Tour In Philadelphia

by SwimSwam 0

May 04th, 2022 National, News

Courtesy: USA Swimming

Philadelphia, PA

  • Event date:  Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 5-7pm
  • Athletes:  Rowdy, Cullen, Missy, Elizabeth
  • Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Center, 4200 Wissahickon Ave
    • Staff and athletes arrive 4:30pm for set up and staging; athletes will need private changing areas (family changing rooms are fine)
    • 5-5:25pm presentation to families on deck; includes check presentations to PDR and Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Center; photo opp
    • 5:25-5:30pm prepare groups of children for lessons, put Tour caps on, PDR returns to practice
    • 5:30-6:15pm Utilize rec lanes for community swim lesson:
      • Kroc Center to provide lifeguards, PDR to provide minimum of 2 instructors
      • Run 10-15 minute rotations as needed (bubbles, kicks, floats) with instructors and athletes; estimate 50-100 participants
      • USA Swimming to provide give-aways for youth as they exit (athlete trading cards, water safety tip cards, possibly snacks)
    • 6:15-7pm Athletes transition to PDR practice in comp. pool and take lead from Coach Ellis
      • Estimate 40 athletes
    • 6:55pm in-water group photo
    • 7-7:15pm athletes change, give-aways to PDR athletes
    • 7:15pm USA Swimming departs
  • USA Swimming staff and guests on site: estimate 18-20
  • Media presence (TBD)
  • Professional sports team mascot(s) involvement; TBD
  • Materials to be shipped in advance, to the attention of Jeffrey Hewlings, to include the following:
    • Pop-up signage
    • Swim caps
    • Kickboards
    • Towels
    • Give-aways:  athlete trading cards and water safety tip cards
    • Giant checks
  • Photo waivers required on all participating minors, including any minor staff (see attachments); completed waivers to be delivered to Tina Dessart at the event
  • USA Swimming Contacts:

