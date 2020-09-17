Defending Iowa 100 Fly HS Champion Drew Reiter Verbals to Indiana for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Drew Reiter of Central Iowa Aquatics has announced a verbal commitment to the Indiana Hoosiers for fall 2022. Reiter is a junior at Waukee Senior High School, and he’s Indiana’s first get for the class of 2026.

Excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Indiana University! I am thankful for everybody who has helped me get to where I am today. Looking forward to getting to work at IU! Go Hoosiers!🔴⚪️

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 58.84

200 breast – 2:05.48

100 fly – 48.93

200 fly – 1:49.53

200 IM – 1:48.29

400 IM – 3:57.50

Reiter made our ‘Best of the Rest’ list on our 2022 class rankings for his IM speed. He is the defending Iowa HS 100 fly champion after he hit a lifetime best 48.93 at the 2020 Iowa HS State Championships. At that meet, he was also the 200 IM runner-up in a lifetime best (1:48.29), split a 22.12 on the medley relay fly leg and split a 45.78 on their 400 free relay. That 2020 performance was a big jump from the 2019 meet, where he finished third in both events, at just 51.52 in the 100 fly and 1:52.29 in the 200 IM.

In December, Reiter competed at the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West, finishing in the top 40 in the 200 fly (1:49.53) and 400 IM (3:57.50) to collect new lifetime bests in both events.

Reiter will overlap with current sophomore Brendan Burns, the defending Big Ten 200 fly champion, for one season. The Hoosiers had a very deep fly group last year, with two men under 46 and five total under 47 in the 100, while Van Mathias and Mohamed Samy both broke 1:44 in the IM last year.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

