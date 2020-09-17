Indiana Snaps Up Another for 2022: IHSAA Finalist Alejandro Kincaid

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alejandro Kincaid of Duneland Swim Club is staying local; he’s verbally committed to Indiana University for 2022.

I am extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and swimming career at Indiana University. I am thrilled to be a part of a wonderful team with amazing coaches and staff. I am so grateful for my wonderful family, friends, and coaches who have helped me along the way. Go Hoosiers!🔴⚪

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 back – 22.54

100 back – 48.89

200 back – 1:52.64

100 fly – 51.01

A junior at Chesterton High School, Kincaid was 16th in the 100 back at the 2019 Indiana HS State (IHSAA) Championships (51.60). He has made huge strides since then, however; at the 2020 IHSAA Champs, Kincaid posted a lifetime best 48.89 in prelims before touching sixth in the A-final (49.63). He also placed 15th in the 100 fly (51.28/51.01 in prelims), was 22.54 leading off Chesterton’s fourth-place 200 medley relay and split a 48.91 on their 400 free relay.

Indiana had a dangerous backstroke group last year led by Gabriel Fantoni, the defending Big Ten champion in the 100 back (44.92) and 200 back (1:40.31). The Hoosiers had four men under 47 in the 100 back and three under 1:42 in the 200 back ast year.

Kincaid joins Drew Reiter in Indiana’s class of 2026 on the men’s side.

