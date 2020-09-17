IHSAA Finalist Paige Bakker Chooses University of Illinois for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Indiana-based sprinter Paige Bakker has verbally committed to the University of Illinois for fall 2021. Bakker trains with Lake Central Barracudas and is a senior at Lake Central High School in St. Johns, Ind.

I am so excited to announce my commitment to study and compete at the University of Illinois next fall! The coaches and athletes made me feel like there was no better place for me.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.31

100 free – 51.29

100 fly – 58.39

Bakker has made A-finals in the 50 and 100 free at the last two Indiana HS State (IHSAA) Championships. In 2020, she touched fifth in the 50 free (23.31) and eighth in the 100 free (51.64). At that meet, she also split a 24.76 swimming fly on Lake Central’s 200 medley relay and was 51.56 anchoring their 400 free relay.

Last summer in long course, Bakker hit lifetime bests at the Indiana LCM Senior Championships, placing 10th in the 50 free (26.83) and 22nd in the 100 free (59.11).

Bakker would’ve been Illinois’s #2 50 freestyler and #4 100 freestyler last season. Illinois just graduated top sprinter Kristin Anderson (23.1/49.9), so they’re in need of new sprint free talent.

Bakker joins Logan Kuehne, Jane Umhofer and Sydney Stoll for Illinois’s class of 2025.

