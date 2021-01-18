After Dropping from 59/2:07 to 55/1:59 Breast in 2020, Harry Herrera Chooses IU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Harry Herrera of the Bolles School Sharks has verbally committed to Indiana University for fall 2022 after an incredible improvement year in 2020.

Wicked excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at Indiana University. Thanks to my family, friends, and coaches for helping me get here. Go Hoosiers! 🔴⚪️

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 55.79

200 breast – 1:54.59

200 IM – 1:54.59

400 IM – 4:06.55

Herrera has had an absurd progression curve in the last year. He had barely gone under a minute in the 100 breast until this summer, when he started chipping away at his pre-pandemic best of 59.51. He was 59.40 at a Bolles intrasquad in July, then 57.95 a few months later in October.

During the Florida high school post-season with Bolles, Herrera first went 57.66 at districts, then 57.34 at his region championships. At the Florida HS 1A State Championships, Herrera blew past 56, going 55.94 in prelims and then 55.79 in finals to take third overall as Bolles swept the top three spots at the meet.

In the 200, he went from 2:07.20 in 2019 to 2:04.67 in October all the way down to 1:59.77 in late November, a week after his 3A State meet performance.

HARRY HERRERA’S PROGRESSION – 2020

Pre-pandemic Now 100 breast 59.51 55.79 200 breast 2:07.20 1:59.77 200 IM 2:00.96 1:54.59

Indiana has one of the strongest breaststroke groups in the country, led by junior Zane Backes (51.0/1:53.7), senior Gary Kostbade (52.5/1:54.1), Texas transfer Michael Couet (54.0/1:57.2) & freshmen Max Reich (54.4/1:56.3) and Jassen Yep (54.3/1:57.4).

Herrera joins Alejandro Kincaid and Drew Reiter in IU’s class of 2026.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.