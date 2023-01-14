Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Hunter Armstrong Starting to Reap Benefits of Training Next to Ryan Murphy

PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

World record holder in the 50m backstroke Hunter Armstrong dropped a sizzling 52.6 in the 100 back in Knoxville, the 2nd fastest time ever swum in January. Armstrong attributes this to the training he’s put in since arriving in Berkeley, particularly his work underwater while lining up daily against the best in the business – Ryan Murphy, Destin Lasco, and Bjorn Seeliger (to name just a few). Armstrong mentions that in his 50 back in Knoxville (where he placed 2nd in 24.8 to Justin Ress), his first 15-meters was exactly as fast as it was in his world record swim, indicating his top-end speed has improved.

