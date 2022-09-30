How To Watch The Top 25 Teams In Action This Weekend

The NCAA dual meet season is in full swing this weekend, with teams across the country competing in their first match-ups of the 2022-2023 season. Many of SwimSwam’s Top 25 ranked teams will return to racing, and we have compiled how to watch the action unfold.
This weekend is highlighted by Arizona State traveling to Athens to take on Georgia and Mizzou. However, there are also many top-ranked teams hosting their annual intrasquads as well, including Virginia, Indiana, and Ohio State.
Another meet of interest this weekend is the “Battle at the Burr”, where Howard is attempting to host the “biggest, most-attended HBCU event in history for swimming and diving.”
Below is a list of livestream links (if available) to watch some of the top-25 teams return to competition. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below.
A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.
#5 Arizona State vs. #9 Georgia
- September 30th, 3pm EST
- Men & Women
- Watch: https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/ad79e772-850a-469b-8ac0-accd4eadbd94
- Live Results: https://www.sidearmstats.com/ugeorgia/swimming/
#5 Arizona State vs. Mizzou vs. #9 Georgia
- October 1st, 9am EST
- Men and women
- Watch: https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/9a4bcd2d-764f-4c26-9b8f-b4e93534738e
- Live Results: https://www.sidearmstats.com/ugeorgia/swimming/
#4 Alabama vs. Arkansas
- September 30th, 3pm CST
- Women
- Live results: Meet Mobile
#12 Alabama vs. Delta State
- September 20th, 2:30pm CST
- Men
- Live Results: Meet Mobile
#6 Louisville vs. Xavier
- September 30th, 3pm CST
- Men and women
- Watch: https://www.espn.com/watch/player?id=83f353ab-4c5b-4969-b0c7-6bd292d0b83f
#7 Ohio State Scarlet vs. Gray Intrasquad
- September 30th, 5:30pm EST
- Men and women
#19 Minnesota Intrasquad/Alumni Meet
- September 30th, 6:30pm CST
- Men and women
#6 Indiana Intrasquad
- October 1st, 9am EST
- Men and women
#10 Virginia Tech vs. George Washington vs. Ohio University
- October 1st, 11am EST
- Men and women
- Live Results: Meet Mobile
#1 Virginia Blue vs. Orange Intrasquad
- October 1st, 9am EST
- Men and women
#8 Tennessee vs. UNC Wilmington
- October 1st, 11am EST
- Men and women
- Watch: https://www.floswimming.com/events/7941181-2022-tennessee-vs-unc-wilmington
- Live Results: Meet Mobile
#1 Cal vs. Cal Poly
- September 30, 11am PST
- Men and women
Dont. Watch football like a normal person.
Not sure if anything has actually changed, but Hugo Gonzalez is listed on Cal’s roster and this press release indicates he is coming back this year: https://calbears.com/news/2022/9/28/mens-swimming-diving-bears-back-in-action.aspx