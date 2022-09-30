How To Watch The Top 25 Teams In Action This Weekend

The NCAA dual meet season is in full swing this weekend, with teams across the country competing in their first match-ups of the 2022-2023 season. Many of SwimSwam’s Top 25 ranked teams will return to racing, and we have compiled how to watch the action unfold.

This weekend is highlighted by Arizona State traveling to Athens to take on Georgia and Mizzou. However, there are also many top-ranked teams hosting their annual intrasquads as well, including Virginia, Indiana, and Ohio State.

Another meet of interest this weekend is the “Battle at the Burr”, where Howard is attempting to host the “biggest, most-attended HBCU event in history for swimming and diving.”

Below is a list of livestream links (if available) to watch some of the top-25 teams return to competition. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below.

A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.

#5 Arizona State vs. #9 Georgia

September 30th, 3pm EST

Men & Women

Watch: https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/ad79e772-850a-469b-8ac0-accd4eadbd94

Live Results: https://www.sidearmstats.com/ugeorgia/swimming/

#5 Arizona State vs. Mizzou vs. #9 Georgia

October 1st, 9am EST

Men and women

Watch: https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/9a4bcd2d-764f-4c26-9b8f-b4e93534738e

Live Results: https://www.sidearmstats.com/ugeorgia/swimming/

#4 Alabama vs. Arkansas

September 30th, 3pm CST

Women

Live results: Meet Mobile

#12 Alabama vs. Delta State

September 20th, 2:30pm CST

Men

Live Results: Meet Mobile

#6 Louisville vs. Xavier

September 30th, 3pm CST

Men and women

Watch: https://www.espn.com/watch/player?id=83f353ab-4c5b-4969-b0c7-6bd292d0b83f

#7 Ohio State Scarlet vs. Gray Intrasquad

September 30th, 5:30pm EST

Men and women

#19 Minnesota Intrasquad/Alumni Meet

September 30th, 6:30pm CST

Men and women

#6 Indiana Intrasquad

October 1st, 9am EST

Men and women

#10 Virginia Tech vs. George Washington vs. Ohio University

October 1st, 11am EST

Men and women

Live Results: Meet Mobile

#1 Virginia Blue vs. Orange Intrasquad

October 1st, 9am EST

Men and women

#8 Tennessee vs. UNC Wilmington

October 1st, 11am EST

Men and women

Watch: https://www.floswimming.com/events/7941181-2022-tennessee-vs-unc-wilmington

Live Results: Meet Mobile

#1 Cal vs. Cal Poly