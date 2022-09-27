College Swimming Weekly Preview: Sept 28-Oct 4, 2022

College swimming season is finally here. So far, there have been numerous dual meets and a lot of intrasquads, but things really pick up this week.

Schedules are also still coming out so the lineup of meets below is the schedule SwimSwam has been able to compile so far based on what schools have made available.

Just as there were several dual meets canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 last season, we already have our first postponement this season (although not due to COVID-19). Meets scheduled to take place at the University of North Florida this weekend have been postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Ian.

Highlighting the dual meet schedules are Georgia, Missouri, and Arizona State. In addition, Howard is setting out to host the biggest HBCU meet ever this weekend. The team will take on Georgetown.

Not to be outdone, multiple top 12 teams that we did previews on this past month will be having intrasquads this weekend. Some of those teams include Virginia, Indiana, and Ohio State (an alumni meet).

Other top teams also competing this week include Alabama, as the women take on Arkansas, and Minnesota, which will race an intrasquad.

Below is a list of D1 swim meets for this weekend we will be covering. If we missed any, please let us know in the comments below.