Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

College Swimming Weekly Preview: Sept 28-Oct 4, 2022

College swimming season is finally here. So far, there have been numerous dual meets and a lot of intrasquads, but things really pick up this week.

Schedules are also still coming out so the lineup of meets below is the schedule SwimSwam has been able to compile so far based on what schools have made available.

Just as there were several dual meets canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 last season, we already have our first postponement this season (although not due to COVID-19). Meets scheduled to take place at the University of North Florida this weekend have been postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Ian.

Highlighting the dual meet schedules are Georgia, Missouri, and Arizona State. In addition, Howard is setting out to host the biggest HBCU meet ever this weekend. The team will take on Georgetown.

Not to be outdone, multiple top 12 teams that we did previews on this past month will be having intrasquads this weekend. Some of those teams include Virginia, Indiana, and Ohio State (an alumni meet).

Other top teams also competing this week include Alabama, as the women take on Arkansas, and Minnesota, which will race an intrasquad.

Below is a list of D1 swim meets for this weekend we will be covering. If we missed any, please let us know in the comments below.

Meet Date Men Women
Auburn Orange vs. Blue Intrasquad 9/28 X X
Crimson/White New Mexico State Intrasquad 9/28 X
St. Bonaventure vs Saint Francis 9/29 X
King/Queen of the pool meet (Cal vs. Cal Polytech) 9/30 X X
ASU vs. UGA 9/30 X X
Arkansas vs. Alabama 9/30 X
Oakland vs. Miami (Ohio) 9/30 X X
Toledo Blue and Gold Intrasquad 9/30 X
Crimson-Gray Intrasquad Washington State 9/30 X
Alabama vs. Delta State 9/30 X
Tennessee vs. UNCW 9/30 X X
Louisville vs. Xavier 9/30 X X
UNC vs. Queens 9/30 X X
Kansas Sunflower Showdown 9/30 X
Ohio State Scarlet vs. Gray Intrasquad 9/30 X X
Minnesota Intrasquad 9/30 X X
Indiana State Intrasquad 9/30 X
Pitt Intrasquad 9/30 X X
Cloud St. Vs. Nebraska Omaha 9/30 X X
ASU vs. Mizzou 10/1 X X
Georgia vs. Mizzou 10/1 X X
Georgia Tech vs. Emory 10/1 X X
Virginia Tech vs. George Washington vs. Ohio State 10/1 X X
West Virginia Gold-Blue Meet 10/1 X X
Ohio State Alumni Meet 10/1 X X
Illinois Intrasquad 10/1 X
UNCW vs. W&M 10/1 X X
UVA intrasquad 10/1 X X
UMBC Black & Gold Intrasquad 10/1 X X
Davidson vs Queens 10/1 X X
Saint Louis vs Bellarmine/UMSL 10/1 X X
UIndy vs. Cincinnati 10/1 X X
Georgetown vs. Howard 10/1 X X
Idaho vs. College of Idaho 10/1 X
Indiana Intrasquad 10/1 X X
UC Santa Barbara Intrasquad 10/1 X X
UC Davis Blue/Gold Alumni Meet+Intrasquad 10/1 X
Northern Iowa Intrasquad 10/1 X
Eastern Michigan Intrasquad 10/1 X
Campbell vs Liberty 10/1 X
LaSalle Intrassquad 10/1 X X
Green Bay Intrasquad 10/1 X X
Youngstown Intrasquad 10/1 X X
Arkon Alumni Meet 10/1 X
Sacred Heart Annual Pentathalon 10/1 X
Southern Indiana vs. Valparaiso 10/1 X X
Pacific Invite (Pacific, Nevada 10/1-10/2 X X
BYU vs. Colorado Mesa 9/30 – 10/1 X X
East Carolina vs. UNC Asheville 9/30 – 10/1 X
North Texas Green vs White 9/30 – 10/1 X
Wyoming Intrasquad 9/30-10/1 X X
Intermountain Shootout (Air Force, Northern Colorado, Grand Canyon) 9/30-10/1 X X
FSU vs. North Florida Postponed X
Osprey Invite (Tulane, North Florida, Georgia Southern, Old Dominion Postponed X X

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Government & Law and Economics at Lafayette College. There she is …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!