College Swimming Weekly Preview: Sept 28-Oct 4, 2022

College swimming season is finally here. So far, there have been numerous dual meets and a lot of intrasquads, but things really pick up this week.
Schedules are also still coming out so the lineup of meets below is the schedule SwimSwam has been able to compile so far based on what schools have made available.
Just as there were several dual meets canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 last season, we already have our first postponement this season (although not due to COVID-19). Meets scheduled to take place at the University of North Florida this weekend have been postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Ian.
Highlighting the dual meet schedules are Georgia, Missouri, and Arizona State. In addition, Howard is setting out to host the biggest HBCU meet ever this weekend. The team will take on Georgetown.
Not to be outdone, multiple top 12 teams that we did previews on this past month will be having intrasquads this weekend. Some of those teams include Virginia, Indiana, and Ohio State (an alumni meet).
Other top teams also competing this week include Alabama, as the women take on Arkansas, and Minnesota, which will race an intrasquad.
Below is a list of D1 swim meets for this weekend we will be covering. If we missed any, please let us know in the comments below.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Auburn Orange vs. Blue Intrasquad
|9/28
|X
|X
|Crimson/White New Mexico State Intrasquad
|9/28
|X
|St. Bonaventure vs Saint Francis
|9/29
|X
|King/Queen of the pool meet (Cal vs. Cal Polytech)
|9/30
|X
|X
|ASU vs. UGA
|9/30
|X
|X
|Arkansas vs. Alabama
|9/30
|X
|Oakland vs. Miami (Ohio)
|9/30
|X
|X
|Toledo Blue and Gold Intrasquad
|9/30
|X
|Crimson-Gray Intrasquad Washington State
|9/30
|X
|Alabama vs. Delta State
|9/30
|X
|Tennessee vs. UNCW
|9/30
|X
|X
|Louisville vs. Xavier
|9/30
|X
|X
|UNC vs. Queens
|9/30
|X
|X
|Kansas Sunflower Showdown
|9/30
|X
|Ohio State Scarlet vs. Gray Intrasquad
|9/30
|X
|X
|Minnesota Intrasquad
|9/30
|X
|X
|Indiana State Intrasquad
|9/30
|X
|Pitt Intrasquad
|9/30
|X
|X
|Cloud St. Vs. Nebraska Omaha
|9/30
|X
|X
|ASU vs. Mizzou
|10/1
|X
|X
|Georgia vs. Mizzou
|10/1
|X
|X
|Georgia Tech vs. Emory
|10/1
|X
|X
|Virginia Tech vs. George Washington vs. Ohio State
|10/1
|X
|X
|West Virginia Gold-Blue Meet
|10/1
|X
|X
|Ohio State Alumni Meet
|10/1
|X
|X
|Illinois Intrasquad
|10/1
|X
|UNCW vs. W&M
|10/1
|X
|X
|UVA intrasquad
|10/1
|X
|X
|UMBC Black & Gold Intrasquad
|10/1
|X
|X
|Davidson vs Queens
|10/1
|X
|X
|Saint Louis vs Bellarmine/UMSL
|10/1
|X
|X
|UIndy vs. Cincinnati
|10/1
|X
|X
|Georgetown vs. Howard
|10/1
|X
|X
|Idaho vs. College of Idaho
|10/1
|X
|Indiana Intrasquad
|10/1
|X
|X
|UC Santa Barbara Intrasquad
|10/1
|X
|X
|UC Davis Blue/Gold Alumni Meet+Intrasquad
|10/1
|X
|Northern Iowa Intrasquad
|10/1
|X
|Eastern Michigan Intrasquad
|10/1
|X
|Campbell vs Liberty
|10/1
|X
|LaSalle Intrassquad
|10/1
|X
|X
|Green Bay Intrasquad
|10/1
|X
|X
|Youngstown Intrasquad
|10/1
|X
|X
|Arkon Alumni Meet
|10/1
|X
|Sacred Heart Annual Pentathalon
|10/1
|X
|Southern Indiana vs. Valparaiso
|10/1
|X
|X
|Pacific Invite (Pacific, Nevada
|10/1-10/2
|X
|X
|BYU vs. Colorado Mesa
|9/30 – 10/1
|X
|X
|East Carolina vs. UNC Asheville
|9/30 – 10/1
|X
|North Texas Green vs White
|9/30 – 10/1
|X
|Wyoming Intrasquad
|9/30-10/1
|X
|X
|Intermountain Shootout (Air Force, Northern Colorado, Grand Canyon)
|9/30-10/1
|X
|X
|FSU vs. North Florida
|Postponed
|X
|Osprey Invite (Tulane, North Florida, Georgia Southern, Old Dominion
|Postponed
|X
|X