How To Watch the Top 25 Teams in Action: 10/6-10/8

This weekend is another busy weekend in NCAA swimming, as it features a mix of intrasquads, dual meets, and invites. Many of SwimSwam’s Top 25 ranked teams are in action this weekend in one way or another, and we have compiled how to watch it all unfold.

The SMU Classic highlights the invite schedule this weekend, featuring members from the Texas men, SMU, USC women, Texas A&M men, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, and Missouri.

LSU vs. South Carolina highlights the dual meet action this weekend, as the meet features NCAA Champions Maggie MacNeil and Brooks Curry for LSU.

Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below.

A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.

#25 Texas A&M (women) vs. Houston

October 6, 1pm (CST)

Women

Watch: https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/0c7dddf4-c66c-418f-8df1-d0edf4d8f7c3

Live Results: https://sidearmstats.com/tamu/swim/2022UH/index.htm

SMU Classic (#2 Texas men, SMU, #17 USC women, #20 Texas A&M men, #6 Louisville, Miami, #13 Michigan, and Missouri)

October 7-8, 6pm and 11am (CST)

Men and women

Watch: https://smumustangs.com/watch/?Live=3897&type=Live

Live Results (swimming): http://sidearmstats.com/smu/swim/?xd_co_f=ZmQyNmY0ZjItODk4Ny00ZTM3LWJjMjctMTgwM2EwZWY3MTNj

Live Results (Diving): https://secure.meetcontrol.com/divemeets/system/index.php?xd_co_f=OGMwYmUwNGEtYWI1MS00ZGM5LTg0Y2UtMGM2YTQxMzFiZmY4

Dust Off Your Boots Invitational (#2 Texas vs. TCU)

October 7, 3pm (CST)

Men and women

Live Results: https://sidearmstats.com/texas/swim/

#21 Arizona Intrasquad

October 7, 2pm (MST)

Men and women

#24 Auburn Men’s Intrasquad

October 7, 3:30pm (CST)

Men

#14 Wisconsin Intrasquad

October 7, 3:30pm (CST)

Men and women

#13 Michigan vs. Oakland

October 8, 12pm (EST)

Men and women

#17 LSU vs. South Carolina