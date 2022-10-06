How To Watch the Top 25 Teams in Action: 10/6-10/8

This weekend is another busy weekend in NCAA swimming, as it features a mix of intrasquads, dual meets, and invites. Many of SwimSwam’s Top 25 ranked teams are in action this weekend in one way or another, and we have compiled how to watch it all unfold.
The SMU Classic highlights the invite schedule this weekend, featuring members from the Texas men, SMU, USC women, Texas A&M men, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, and Missouri.
LSU vs. South Carolina highlights the dual meet action this weekend, as the meet features NCAA Champions Maggie MacNeil and Brooks Curry for LSU.
Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below.
A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.
#25 Texas A&M (women) vs. Houston
- October 6, 1pm (CST)
- Women
- Watch: https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/0c7dddf4-c66c-418f-8df1-d0edf4d8f7c3
- Live Results: https://sidearmstats.com/tamu/swim/2022UH/index.htm
SMU Classic (#2 Texas men, SMU, #17 USC women, #20 Texas A&M men, #6 Louisville, Miami, #13 Michigan, and Missouri)
- October 7-8, 6pm and 11am (CST)
- Men and women
- Watch: https://smumustangs.com/watch/?Live=3897&type=Live
- Live Results (swimming): http://sidearmstats.com/smu/swim/?xd_co_f=ZmQyNmY0ZjItODk4Ny00ZTM3LWJjMjctMTgwM2EwZWY3MTNj
- Live Results (Diving): https://secure.meetcontrol.com/divemeets/system/index.php?xd_co_f=OGMwYmUwNGEtYWI1MS00ZGM5LTg0Y2UtMGM2YTQxMzFiZmY4
Dust Off Your Boots Invitational (#2 Texas vs. TCU)
- October 7, 3pm (CST)
- Men and women
- Live Results: https://sidearmstats.com/texas/swim/
#21 Arizona Intrasquad
- October 7, 2pm (MST)
- Men and women
#24 Auburn Men’s Intrasquad
- October 7, 3:30pm (CST)
- Men
#14 Wisconsin Intrasquad
- October 7, 3:30pm (CST)
- Men and women
#13 Michigan vs. Oakland
- October 8, 12pm (EST)
- Men and women
#17 LSU vs. South Carolina
- October 8, 10am (EST)
- Men and women