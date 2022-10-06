Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How To Watch the Top 25 Teams in Action: 10/6-10/8

by Sidney Zacharias 0

October 06th, 2022 ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, College, News, Pac-12, SEC

This weekend is another busy weekend in NCAA swimming, as it features a mix of intrasquads, dual meets, and invites. Many of SwimSwam’s Top 25 ranked teams are in action this weekend in one way or another, and we have compiled how to watch it all unfold.

The SMU Classic highlights the invite schedule this weekend, featuring members from the Texas men, SMU, USC women, Texas A&M men, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, and Missouri. 

LSU vs. South Carolina highlights the dual meet action this weekend, as the meet features NCAA Champions Maggie MacNeil and Brooks Curry for LSU.

Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below. 

A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.

#25 Texas A&M (women) vs. Houston

SMU Classic (#2 Texas men, SMU, #17 USC women, #20 Texas A&M men, #6 Louisville, Miami, #13 Michigan, and Missouri)

Dust Off Your Boots Invitational (#2 Texas vs. TCU)

#21 Arizona Intrasquad

  • October 7, 2pm (MST)
  • Men and women

#24 Auburn Men’s Intrasquad

  • October 7, 3:30pm (CST)
  • Men

#14 Wisconsin Intrasquad

  • October 7, 3:30pm (CST)
  • Men and women

#13 Michigan vs. Oakland

  • October 8, 12pm (EST)
  • Men and women

#17 LSU vs. South Carolina

  • October 8, 10am (EST)
  • Men and women

