How to Watch the 2020 Men’s Big Ten Championships

2020 B1G MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 26th to Saturday, February 29th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm
- Where: University of Indiana (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Indiana Hoosiers (3x) (results)
- Streaming: here
- Championship Central: here
- Fan Guide
- Live Results
The 2020 men’s Big Ten Championships kick off tonight in Bloomington, Indiana. Swimmers are set to compete in the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay. The meet will begin at 6:30 p.m. eastern time. The Indiana men have won the last 3 conference titles in a row, but Michigan threatens that streak.
The meet will be streamed live on Big Ten Network Plus. Any viewers connected to a network at a Big Ten University can view the stream for free, while others can access the webcasts on a pay-per-view basis. To access the BTN+ page for tonight’s finals, click here. For more information about BTN+, click here.
Each day’s prelims begin at 11 a.m. eastern, while finals will take place at 6:30 p.m. eastern. Below is the full schedule of this week’s events.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday
200 Medley Relay
800 Free Relay
Thursday
500 Freestyle
200 Individual Medley
50 Freestyle
1-Meter Diving
400 medley relay
Friday
200 free relay
400 Individual Medley
100 Butterfly
200 Freestyle
100 Breaststroke
100 Backstroke
3-Meter Diving
Saturday
1650 Freestyle
200 Backstroke
100 Freestyle
200 Breaststroke
200 Butterfly
Platform Diving
400 Freestyle Relay
Hey Lauren – it’s Indiana University, not University of Indiana, please (meet location). Thank you!
Oh, and Wednesday night’s session begins at 5:00 p.m. eastern. All other finals sessions begin at 6:30 eastern
Not sure about spending 15 bucks for one month access to b10 app. Hopefully Cody will be live vlogging!