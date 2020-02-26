How to Watch the 2020 Men’s Big Ten Championships

2020 B1G MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 26th to Saturday, February 29th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm

Where: University of Indiana (Eastern Time Zone)

University of Indiana (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champion: Indiana Hoosiers (3x) (results)

Indiana Hoosiers (3x) (results) Streaming: here

here Championship Central: here

here Fan Guide

Live Results

The 2020 men’s Big Ten Championships kick off tonight in Bloomington, Indiana. Swimmers are set to compete in the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay. The meet will begin at 6:30 p.m. eastern time. The Indiana men have won the last 3 conference titles in a row, but Michigan threatens that streak.

The meet will be streamed live on Big Ten Network Plus. Any viewers connected to a network at a Big Ten University can view the stream for free, while others can access the webcasts on a pay-per-view basis. To access the BTN+ page for tonight’s finals, click here. For more information about BTN+, click here.

Each day’s prelims begin at 11 a.m. eastern, while finals will take place at 6:30 p.m. eastern. Below is the full schedule of this week’s events.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday

200 Medley Relay

800 Free Relay

Thursday

500 Freestyle

200 Individual Medley

50 Freestyle

1-Meter Diving

400 medley relay

Friday

200 free relay

400 Individual Medley

100 Butterfly

200 Freestyle

100 Breaststroke

100 Backstroke

3-Meter Diving

Saturday

1650 Freestyle

200 Backstroke

100 Freestyle

200 Breaststroke

200 Butterfly

Platform Diving

400 Freestyle Relay