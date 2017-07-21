2017 FINA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
Before reigning world champion, world record holder and Olympic gold medalist Adam Peaty attacks his titles at the 2017 World Championships, the Brit is seen putting finishing touches on his dryland routine, courtesy of BBC.
Prefaced with the warning that viewers shouldn’t try these exercises until they’ve got Peaty-like guns, the vignette follows the 22-year-old Loughborough swimmer through a series of strength-building feats, including battle ropes, kettle bell swings and his famous #PeatyPressups. Note, the swimmer says this day is his recovery day.
Look for Peaty’s campaign in the Danube Arena pool to begin on Sunday, July 23rd with his specialty event, the men’s 100m breaststroke.
This is what goes into making an Olympic champion.
Adam Peaty is a BEAST in the gym! 🏋 pic.twitter.com/1dWfykatMC
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 21, 2017
7 Comments on "How To Get Adam Peaty’s Guns (Video)"
Tell me he is joking and that is not what his recovery is like. If it is,he probably bench presses 130kg to warm up for 100 breast
I think he literally did do something like that at one ArenaPro meet that was covered by SwimSwam. He said in an interview that he his max bench press is 130 kg (285 lbs) for 2 reps. That’s pretty strong.
Firstly, I’d recommend no job and a lot of free time.
I love how simple you make it sound. Like the article titled “how to be as good an IMer as Katinka Hosszu”… If only!
So I did this workout just like in the video this morning. Reeled off 2 of each type of push-up or press.
Really wasn’t too bad.
Duh! He said it was a recovery day! Now where’s my gold medal?
Do is 286 pound brench press. He only does two reps at that weight, so maybe you’ve got a shot.
If you do it with a shirt on, you won’t see any results. Too constricting, doesn’t allow the pecs to fully expand.