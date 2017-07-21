How To Get Adam Peaty’s Guns (Video)

2017 FINA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Before reigning world champion, world record holder and Olympic gold medalist Adam Peaty attacks his titles at the 2017 World Championships, the Brit is seen putting finishing touches on his dryland routine, courtesy of BBC.

Prefaced with the warning that viewers shouldn’t try these exercises until they’ve got Peaty-like guns, the vignette follows the 22-year-old Loughborough swimmer through a series of strength-building feats, including battle ropes, kettle bell swings and  his famous #PeatyPressups. Note, the swimmer says this day is his recovery day.

Look for Peaty’s campaign in the Danube Arena pool to begin on Sunday, July 23rd with his specialty event, the men’s 100m breaststroke.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

7 Comments on "How To Get Adam Peaty’s Guns (Video)"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Breaststroker

Tell me he is joking and that is not what his recovery is like. If it is,he probably bench presses 130kg to warm up for 100 breast

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
5 hours 25 minutes ago
crooked donald

I think he literally did do something like that at one ArenaPro meet that was covered by SwimSwam. He said in an interview that he his max bench press is 130 kg (285 lbs) for 2 reps. That’s pretty strong.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
17 minutes 10 seconds ago
Dee

Firstly, I’d recommend no job and a lot of free time.

I love how simple you make it sound. Like the article titled “how to be as good an IMer as Katinka Hosszu”… If only!

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
4 hours 58 minutes ago
Joel Lin

So I did this workout just like in the video this morning. Reeled off 2 of each type of push-up or press.

Really wasn’t too bad.

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
4 hours 20 minutes ago
Delusional thoughts from fantasy island

Duh! He said it was a recovery day! Now where’s my gold medal?

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
4 hours 9 minutes ago
crooked donald

Do is 286 pound brench press. He only does two reps at that weight, so maybe you’ve got a shot.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
16 minutes 23 seconds ago
Steve Nolan

If you do it with a shirt on, you won’t see any results. Too constricting, doesn’t allow the pecs to fully expand.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

Loretta grew up outside Toledo, OH, where she swam age group and high school. Graduating from Xavier University, she stayed in the Cincinnati, OH area and currently resides just outside the city in Northern KY.  Loretta got back into the sport of swimming via Masters and now competes and is …

Read More »