How To Get Adam Peaty’s Guns (Video)

2017 FINA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th

Budapest, Hungary

50-Meter Course

Event Schedule

Meet Info

Before reigning world champion, world record holder and Olympic gold medalist Adam Peaty attacks his titles at the 2017 World Championships, the Brit is seen putting finishing touches on his dryland routine, courtesy of BBC.

Prefaced with the warning that viewers shouldn’t try these exercises until they’ve got Peaty-like guns, the vignette follows the 22-year-old Loughborough swimmer through a series of strength-building feats, including battle ropes, kettle bell swings and his famous #PeatyPressups. Note, the swimmer says this day is his recovery day.

Look for Peaty’s campaign in the Danube Arena pool to begin on Sunday, July 23rd with his specialty event, the men’s 100m breaststroke.