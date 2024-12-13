Houston’s Elizabeth Jimenez Breaks Dominican Republic 50 Back Record At Short Course Worlds

Courtesy: Houston Athletics

BUDAPEST, Hungary – University of Houston Swimming & Diving sophomore Elizabeth Jimenez broke the Dominican Republic’s 50-meter backstroke record to wrap up competition on the third day of the FINA 25-meter World Aquatic Championships, also known as Short Course Worlds, at Duna Arena on Thursday morning.

Jimenez posted a time of 28.44 in the preliminary heats to claim 37th overall in the event. She topped the Dominican Republic’s previous record of 29.17 set by Krystal Lara at Short Course Worlds in 2018.

Jimenez is the second Cougar to break a national record at the meet. Senior Henrietta Fangli set a new record for Hungary in the 100-meter breaststroke on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Fangli is back in action representing Hungary at Short Course Worlds on Saturday. She will compete in the 50-meter breaststroke preliminary heats starting at 3:40 a.m. CT with the top 16 in prelims advancing to the semifinals at 10:48 a.m. CT.