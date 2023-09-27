Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

High-Level International Meets For October 2023

We saw the 9th edition of the Asian Games take place during the month of September and now October brings the heat as well.

All three stops of this year’s World Aquatics World Cup are headed our way, with the trio of events kicking off in Berlin, followed by Athens and then Budapest.

The Pan American Games are also on the agenda for October, with swimming action taking place from October 21st through October 24th in Santiago, Chile.

Sprinkle in a few other international competitions and we won’t be void of racing around the world.

Please let me know in the comments of any meets I may have inadvertently missed.

10/06 – 10/08 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup #1 – Berlin (GER)
10/07 – 10/08 Queensland Long Course Preparation Meet #1 (AUS)

10/13 – 10/15 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup #2 – Athens (GRE)
10/13 – 10/15 International Swimming Festival (GER)
10/14 – 10/15 NSW LC Qualifying Meet (AUS)

10/20 – 10/22 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup #3 – Budapest (HUN)
10/21 – 10/24 Pan American Games (CHI)
10/21 – 10/22 Japanese Short Course Championships (JPN)

10/26 – 10/29 French Short Course Championships (FRA)
10/28 – 10/30 North Sea Swim Meet (NOR)
10/31 – 11/04 Jose Finkel Trophy (BRA)

