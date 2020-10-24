Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Helena Gasson Puts Up 2 NZL Records While Earning Points For LA Current

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: MATCH 3

Representing the LA Current in match #3 of the International Swimming League (ISL), Helena Gasson produced two New Zealand national records.

Already a productive member of the LAC from match #1, Gasson took on the 100m fly/200m IM double here in Budapest. In the 100m fly, the 25-year-old posted a time of 57.58 to place 5th and give her squad 4 points. Splitting 26.48/31.10, Gasson surpassed the previous Kiwi national record of 57.88 she put on the books around this same time last year.

In the 200m IM, Gasson’s time today of 2:08.99 rendered her as the 5th place finisher, again putting 4 points into the LAC kitty. Her outing in the race dipped under her own New Zealand national standard of 2:09.20 she also logged last October.

This is the debut season for Gasson, as she did not participate in season 1.

Through day 1 of this match #3, below are the point standings for the 4 teams in the competition.

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY ONE

  1. LA Current 262.5
  2. Tokyo Frog Kings 248.5
  3. Toronto Titans 208.5
  4. Aqua Centurions 156.5

 

0
