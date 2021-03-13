Hawaii Lands Verbal from Swim England Junior National Teamer Lola Davison

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The University of Hawaii at Manoa has picked up a verbal commitment from Lola Davison for its class of 2026. Davidson is a year-round swimmer at Newcastle Swim Club in the Northeast of England, where she swims under the direction of Head Coach Ryan Livingstone. She is in year 13 at the Royal Grammar School Newcastle and is studying for her A-level exams. Once completed, she will take a year off to train with her club coach in preparation for her move to Hawaii.

I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to the university of Hawaii swim and dive programme as of 2022 to continue with my athletic and academic career. GO BOWS!

Davison primarily swims distance freestyle at national-level meets. She competed at the British Championships in 2018 and 2019. In 2018, she earned a silver medal in the 200 free, and gold in the 400 and 800 free. A year later, she again won the 800 free and she finished second in the 400 free and the 800 free relay.

She has represented England at Open Water national meets.

Additionally, Davison qualified for the 2020 British Olympic Trials. She did not get the chance to compete for a spot in the British Olympic team, as the meet was canceled due to the pandemic.

Top LCM Times (Converted to SCY):

50 free – 27.75 (24.27)

100 free – 57.90 (50.72)

200 free – 2:02.40 (1:47.38)

400 free – 4:17.19 (4:48.16)

800 free – 8:53.54 (9:57.57)

100 fly – 1:04.40 (56.75)

Last month, the University of Hawaii claimed the 2021 MPSF Conference Championships title. Davison’s converted times would have placed her in the top 8 of the 100, 200, and 500 free. Her top times would have made her the team’s third-fastest 100 freestyler and its second-fastest 200 and 500 freestyler.

She joins a Hawaii distance group that until 2020 included the best distance swimmer in MPSF history: Phoebe Hines. Hines, from Australia, qualified for the 2020 NCAA Championships after winning the 500 and 1650 free at the MPSF Championships. As a sophomore and junior she scored at the NCAA Championship meets, including 3-straight 500 free titles and 4-straight 1650 free titles.

Davison will be a member of Hawaii’s class of 2026.

