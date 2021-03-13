New Hampshire HS State Record-Holder Megan Leyden Commits to Bucknell for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Megan Leyden of Bedford, NH has sent her verbal commitment to swim for Bucknell University beginning in the 2022-2023 season. She is a junior at Bedford High School and she is a year-round member at the Executive Swim Club. Leyden comes from a family of swimmers: her sister Sydney is a sophomore at Assumption College and their mother Michele Tamburo swam for Providence College. She was inducted into Providence’s Hall of Fame in 2019.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Bucknell University! Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way! Go Bison!!

Leyden competed for her school’s swim and dive team freshman and junior year. In those two seasons, she has won 4 individual New Hampshire High School DI State titles. Freshman year, she won the 200 IM and the 100 free. She dominated both events, winning the 200 IM by 9.85 seconds and the 100 free by 2.27 seconds. She also helped Bedford High School earn two silver medals for the 200 medley and 400 free relays.

This season, the high school junior claimed two more State titles. Leyden was just as convincing as she had been two years earlier. She won the 100 breast in 1:05.04 and she won the 100 fly in 55.18, both of which were personal best times. She smashed the previous New Hampshire State record in the 100 fly, which was set in 2017 by Taylor Hogan. The 100 fly time also qualified her for the 2019 Winter Juniors.

Additionally, Leyden is a 2019 Futures qualifier in the 100-yard breast, 50-yard free, and 200-yard IM, and the 100-meter fly.

Top SCY Times:

50 fly – 24.84

100 fly – 55.18

200 fly – 2:04.90

100 IM – 1:02.17

200 IM – 2:08.22

100 breast – 1:05.04

50 free – 23.89

Bucknell finished second at the 2020 Patriot League Championships behind Navy. Margaret Wyngowski won the team’s only gold medal in the 400 IM. Leyden’s top times would have placed her in the B-final of the 100 and 200 fly and the 100 breast. In order to have made it in the A-final, she would have had to have gone a 54.93 in the 100 fly, 2:02.32 in the 200 fly, and 1:05.00 in the 100 breast.

During the 2019-2020 season, Leyden would have been the team’s second-fastest 100 flyer and breaststroker, their third-fastest 100 IMer, and their fourth-fastest 200 flyer.

Leyden will be a member of the Bisons’ class of 2026.

