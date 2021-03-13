Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Matt Fallon Swims 53.6 100 Breaststroke at GCSY Championships

2021 GCSY 13 and Over States

  • March 11-14, 2021
  • Somerset Hills YMCA, Basking Ridge, NJ 
  • Short Course Yards
  • Results on Meet Mobile “GSCY 13over States”

On the second night of the GCSY State Championships, Matt Fallon followed-up his historical 8:56 in the 1000 freestyle with a 53.68 in the 100 breaststroke.

In prelims, Fallon, who is committed to swim at the University of Pennsylvania, put up a time of 54.46. However, Fallon proved that he had more left in the tank for finals, going almost a second faster to crush a time of 53.68. 

Notably, Fallon’s time would have placed 2nd overall at the 2020 Ivy League Championships, coming in behind the now-graduated Derek Cox’s winning time of 53.37.

Fallon was still slightly off of his best time, Erich stands at a 53.52 from last December. However, his performance tonight still stands as the 2nd fastest swim of his career. 

Fallon also swam the 400 IM, coming in first overall with a time of 3:48.24. Although he was a few seconds slower than his personal best of 3:44.08, Fallon still won the event by almost 18 seconds. 

Fallon is the #8 recruit in the high school boys’ class of 2021.

14-year-old Emily Thompson also threw down a personal best in the 100 breaststroke. Thompson touched in a time of 1:04.23, chopping .6 off of her best time of 1:04.84, while winning the event by 4 seconds. 

Thompson also won the 13-14 girl’s 100 freestyle, coming in with a final time of 51.85 to come within a tenth of a second of her best time of 51.76. 

Other Highlights:

  • 17-year-old Julia Meisner chopped 3 seconds off of her best time in the 100 breaststroke, winning the event in a time of 1:07.27. 
  • 14-year-old Garrett Gould won the boy’s 13-14 200 backstroke in a personal best of 1:55.62, chopping almost 6 seconds off of best time of 2:01.57, dipping under the 2:00 barrier for the first time. 

