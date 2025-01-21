Harvard Men Extend Dual Meet Streak With Win Over Brown

Harvard vs. Brown

January 17, 2025

January 17, 2025 Providence, RI — Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatic Center

Providence, RI — Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatic Center SCY (25 Yards)

SCY (25 Yards) Score: Harvard, 182 def. Brown, 118

Score: Harvard, 182 def. Brown, 118 Results

Fresh off a dual meet win against Arizona, a power conference program, the Harvard men kept rolling through January by taking down Ivy League opponent Brown by 64 points. Brown got out to a lead by picking up the win in the 200 medley relay with a 1:29.09 from Marton Nagy, Jack Kelly, Christopher Zhang, and Jonathan Gim, while the Harvard ‘A’ relay was disqualified for a false start.

The Crimson picked up its first win of the day in the 1000 freestyle as Shane Washart, after falling slightly behind Christian Duetoft in the middle of the race, launched a strong close to win the race by .72 seconds (9:24.74). Brown fought back in the next two races though, as Marcus Lee edged out Harvard’s Harris Durham by a tenth to win the 200 freestyle (1:38.65). The top three swimmers were within six-tenths of each other as David Greeley rounded out the podium in 1:39.25.

After helping Brown win the opening relay, the freshman Nagy picked up an individual event win in the 100 backstroke with a 49.69. He was the only swimmer sub-50 seconds as Harvard’s Evan Croley and Aayush Deshpande took second and third in 50.23 and 50.29.

From there, the Crimson began to pick up steam, going on a run of six event wins in the pool. Freshman Joshua Chen earned two of those wins as he swept the breaststrokes. After moving up the Harvard all-time rankings against Arizona, Chen earned his wins in 54.73/2:00.05. Notably, Brown’s ace breaststroker Jack Kelly was an ’NS’ in the 100 breaststroke. He did race the 100 fly later in the meet, where he finished second to Harvard’s David Schmitt. In the 200 breaststroke, Chen faced off against Nagy, who touched in 2:00.63 to lead a 2-3-4 finish for Brown.

Sonny Wang and Chen’s fellow freshman Adriano Arioti were responsible for the other four wins in Harvard’s streak. Wang took both sprint freestyle events. He pulled away to win the 50 freestyle in 19.78, then came from a tenth behind Zhang at the halfway point to win the 100 freestyle in 44.59 after the diving break.

Arioti took care of the 200 fly and 200 backstroke, in which Harvard earned the top three and top four places, respectively. In the 200 fly, Arioti touched in 1:47.69, ahead of Schmitt, who set a program record in the event against Arizona. Then, Arioti won the 200 backstroke in 1:45.87.

Matt Williamson collected Brown’s final event win of the meet in the 500 freestyle (4:30.98). Harvard controlled the rest of the meet; in addition to Schmitt’s 100 fly win, Eric Lee won the 400 IM (3:58.91) ahead of a Brown 2-3 finish. Then, Harvard’s quartet of Anthony Rincon, Marre Gattnar, Greeley, and Wang won the 400 freestyle relay in 2:59.61.

With this win, the Harvard men extend their streak to five consecutive dual meet wins.

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, Jan. 25. Harvard hosts its Senior Day against Penn and Boston College, while Brown hosts Cornell.