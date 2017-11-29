Haas Anchors Longhorns to Victory on Day 1 of Texas Invite

2017 TEXAS INVITATIONAL

The 2017 Texas Invitational kicked off Wednesday night with the 800 free relay. The Longhorn women got the ball rolling with n NCAA ‘A’ cut time to win the first title of the meet. Claire Adams led off in 1:43.93, followed by teammates Rebecca Millard (1:44.56), Remedy Rule (1:45.97), and Joanna Evans (1:44.29) as they combined for a 6:58.75 victory. That leadoff time for Adams was a new best time by over a second. Notably, Quinn Carrozza led off the B squad in personal best 1:44.11, so the Longhorns’ relay could have been even faster had she been on the A team.

Joining them with NCAA ‘A’ cuts were USC (7:00.40) and Arizona (7:02.92). The Trojans got the fastest split of the field with Louise Hansson‘s 1:43.39 leadoff split. They also got a 1:44.58 on the 2nd leg from Tatum Wade as they raced to a 2nd place finish. The Wildcats capitalized on Cameron McHugh (1:45.26) and Kirsten Jacobsen (1:44.53) in the middle portion of the race to bring home the bronze.

On the men’s side, the Longhorns pulled of a 1-2 finish with the A and B squads both swimming under the NCAA ‘A’ standard. The A team won it in 6:14.62, with Jonathan Roberts leading off in 1:35.29. Teammates Jeff Newkirk (1:33.60), Joseph Schooling (1:33.17), and Townley Haas (1:32.56) finished the job as they won in 6:14.62. Freshman standout Austin Katz highlighted the B team’s 2nd place finish with his 1:33.78 on the 2nd leg to help them to a 6:19.44.

Following closely with NCAA ‘A’ cuts were Arizona State (6:19.74), Stanford (6:19.93), and Arizona (6:19.99). The Sun Devils rounded out the podium with Cameron Craig leading off in 1:34.77 and Grant House closing in 1:33.14. The Cardinal’s fastest leg came from Grant Shoults (1:34.30) on the leadoff leg as they placed 4th. Coming in 5th were the Wildcats with a pair of 1:34s from Jorge Iga‘s personal best 1:34.60 leadoff and Nick Thorne‘s 1:34.26 on the 2nd leg. USC (6:20.87) came up withing a second of the ‘A’ cut after getting the fastest leadoff leg of the field from Dylan Carter (1:33.88).