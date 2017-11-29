Haas Anchors Longhorns to Victory on Day 1 of Texas Invite

2017 TEXAS INVITATIONAL

The 2017 Texas Invitational kicked off Wednesday night with the 800 free relay. The Longhorn women got the ball rolling with n NCAA ‘A’ cut time to win the first title of the meet. Claire Adams led off in 1:43.93, followed by teammates Rebecca Millard (1:44.56), Remedy Rule (1:45.97), and Joanna Evans (1:44.29) as they combined for a 6:58.75 victory. That leadoff time for Adams was a new best time by over a second. Notably, Quinn Carrozza led off the B squad in personal best 1:44.11, so the Longhorns’ relay could have been even faster had she been on the A team.

Joining them with NCAA ‘A’ cuts were USC (7:00.40) and Arizona (7:02.92). The Trojans got the fastest split of the field with Louise Hansson‘s 1:43.39 leadoff split. They also got a 1:44.58 on the 2nd leg from Tatum Wade as they raced to a 2nd place finish. The Wildcats capitalized on Cameron McHugh (1:45.26) and Kirsten Jacobsen (1:44.53) in the middle portion of the race to bring home the bronze.

On the men’s side, the Longhorns pulled of a 1-2 finish with the A and B squads both swimming under the NCAA ‘A’ standard. The A team won it in 6:14.62, with Jonathan Roberts leading off in 1:35.29. Teammates Jeff Newkirk (1:33.60), Joseph Schooling (1:33.17), and Townley Haas (1:32.56) finished the job as they won in 6:14.62. Freshman standout Austin Katz highlighted the B team’s 2nd place finish with his 1:33.78 on the 2nd leg to help them to a 6:19.44.

Following closely with NCAA ‘A’ cuts were Arizona State (6:19.74), Stanford (6:19.93), and Arizona (6:19.99). The Sun Devils rounded out the podium with Cameron Craig leading off in 1:34.77 and Grant House closing in 1:33.14. The Cardinal’s fastest leg came from Grant Shoults (1:34.30) on the leadoff leg as they placed 4th. Coming in 5th were the Wildcats with a pair of 1:34s from Jorge Iga‘s personal best 1:34.60 leadoff and Nick Thorne‘s 1:34.26 on the 2nd leg. USC (6:20.87) came up withing a second of the ‘A’ cut after getting the fastest leadoff leg of the field from Dylan Carter (1:33.88).

In This Story

Leave a Reply

18 Comments on "Haas Anchors Longhorns to Victory on Day 1 of Texas Invite"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
paloozas

well, that’ll shut everyone up. also, the harvard ‘a’ relay got dqed, but dean farris went a 1:32.97 (he had a -0.09 takeoff)

Vote Up12-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour 29 minutes ago
Mcgee

Still slow

Vote Up3-12Vote Down Reply
1 hour 17 minutes ago
Dudeman

Quite an impressive 200 free from Katz, will be interesting to see how his backstroke is this weekend

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
1 hour 22 minutes ago
BSD

Another notable split, freshman Sam Pomajevich lead off the Texas C relay in 1:34.26

Vote Up18-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour 18 minutes ago
coachymccoachface

Now he’s gonna beat Schooling in the 200 fly

Vote Up4-3Vote Down Reply
21 minutes 48 seconds ago
crooked donald

The way Schooling was sucking wind at the end of his 200 free leg, probably so.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She got her M.S. in Criminology from Florida State and seems exceptionally confused about which team she should cheer for during the college football season. Lauren is currently working on her M.A. in …

Read More »