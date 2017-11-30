Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month: Anton Ipsen, NC State

Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based swimmer who has proven themselves over the past month. As with any item of recognition, Swimmer of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one athlete whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a swimmer who was visibly outperforming other swimmers over the month, or one whose accomplishments slipped through the cracks among other high-profile swims. If your favorite athlete wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.

Anton Ipsen has had a huge November. And we had thought his October was pretty darn good, too.

At the end of October, Ipsen had the NCAA’s top-ranked 1000 free (8:52.87) by six seconds and the NCAA’s second-ranked 500 (4:19.71). But he’s spent the month of November blasting away those times.

He first crushed them at NC State’s dual meet with defending national champs Texas. Ipsen went 8:49.75 and 4:18.84. Just a week later, he blew up that 500 time by a wide margin, going 4:13.19 at the Ohio State Invite and taking over the NCAA’s top spot. He also blasted a 14:39.05 to take top billing in the mile by more than six seconds.

Ipsen also dropped a 3:44.28 in the 400 IM to rank 4th nationally. After going 1:36 in the 200 free in his very first meet this season, Ipsen now has two good event options for day 2 of NCAAs, in between his 500 and 1650 frees.

As if that wasn’t enough, Ipsen also pulled relay duty, splitting 1:35.8 on the winning NC State 800 free relay, a team that ranks 4th nationally.

