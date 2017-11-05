H2Okies Continue to Build Impressive Class of 2022 with Verbals from Divers Leftwich and Mroz

The Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University continues to add to its already impressive prospective roster for the class of 2022, bringing in verbal commitments from divers Brooke Leftwich of Roanoke, Virginia and Izzi Mroz of Denver, Colorado. They’ll add strength to an incoming class that is already represented by verbal commits:

Brooke Leftwich

“I am very proud and excited to have committed to dive at Virginia Tech! The coaching staff, team, and academic opportunities are amazing, and I am excited for the next four years! Go Hokies!”

Leftwich is a senior at Cave Spring High School and dives year-round for the club team H2okies. A third-generation high-level gymnast, she switched to diving in 2016 after an injury forced her to give up gymnastics. In her first year of high school diving, Leftwich proved how quickly she could adapt to the new sport. She wound up placing second at the VHSL 3A State Diving Meet, scoring 435.55 points, only 6.05 behind the winner, who broke the 3A state record. Leftwich was crowned 3A Regional Swimmer/Diver of the Year and was named to the All Timesland Swimming and Diving First Team.

Isabel (Izzi) Mroz

Mroz is a senior at Valor Christian High School and is the defending Colorado 4A state champion in one-meter diving with 484.65 points. As a sophomore she placed third, helping cement Valor Christian’s state team title. Mroz dives year-round for Mile High Dive Club. She was a quarterfinalist in girls’ 16-18 3-meter diving at the 2017 USA Diving National Diving Championships. Also, at the 2017 USA Diving Synchronized National Championships she made the quarterfinals of the synchronized women 3m springboard, synchronized girls’ 14-18 3m springboard, and synchronized girls’ 14-18 platform.

