Guy Collects Another Win, Hibbott Hits PB At Stockport Metro

2018 STOCKPORT METRO NOVEMBER MEET

Day 3 Highlights

Stockport Metro’s Holly Hibbott wrapped up a stellar meet with a win in the women’s 400m freestyle tonight. Clocking 4:02.25, the Commonwealth Games bronze medalist beat the field by over 6 seconds en route to notching a new personal best in the mid-distance event.

Entering tonight’s race, Hibbott’s career-fastest in this 400 SCM free was the 4:03.13 she earned at the 2016 ASA Winter Meet. As such, tonight’s outing represents the 19-year-old’s first occasion under the 4:03 mark. Her result this evening now checks Hibbott in as the 8th fastest British performer of all-time, as well as positions her among the top 10 performers in the world this season.

Runner-up in that women’s 400m free was multiple Commonwealth Games medalist Freya Anderson. The sprinter showed her versatility by collecting silver in the race in 4:08.71 before moving on to her bread-and-butter 100m free event later in the session.

In that 100, Anderson produced a winning time of 53.58 to represent the only swimmer in the field under the 54 second mark. Anderson also clocked the fastest effort in the 50m breaststroke en route to gold, stopping the clock at 31.30.

Hibbott’s Stockport Metro teammate Katie Matts got the job done in the women’s 200m IM, throwing down a time of 2:12.66. That time is just over a second off her PB of 2:11.02.

Matts was also successful in the 200m breaststroke, where the 20-year-old topped the podium in a mark of 2:22.93, winning by over 6 seconds.

Although Olympic medalist James Guy wound up not racing his 100m fly tonight, he did notch a victory in the 200m freestyle. Registering a winning effort of 1:45.79, yesterday’s 200 fly gold medalist beat out the likes of Cameron Kurle and Calum Jarvis. Kurle touched in 1:47.30 for silver, while Jarvis rounded out the top 3 in 1:48.41.