James Guy Produces SCM 2Fly Personal Best At In-Season Meet

2018 STOCKPORT METRO NOVEMBER MEET

Day 2 Highlights

Olympic medalist James Guy took to the Life Leisure Grand Central pool on day 2 of the Stockport Metro November Meet, the 22-year-old’s first age group/open competition in several years. Guy is just coming off of a training camp in Japan, immediately followed by a stint at the World Cup in Tokyo before hitting the water for this weekend’s meet.

The versatile Bath swimmer raced in the men’s 200 IM, registering a time of 2:01.38 to take silver behind Joe Litchfield. Litchfield notched the only sub-2 minute swim of the day in 1:59.83 to top the podium.

Guy threw down a decisive win in the 200m fly, however, taking the top spot by over 3 seconds. Under heavy training, Guy registered a winning effort of 1:54.81. That checks-in as a new personal best for Guy, overtaking his previous career-fastest of 1:55.22 from back in 2014.

Newcastle’s Emily Large got the job done in the women’s 100m fly open group, touching in 59.81 after registering a prelim effort of 59.60. Yesterday’s 800m freestyle winner, Holly Hibbott of Stockport Metro, finished runner-up in 1:00.17.

Another Stockport Metro athlete got on the board in the form of Katie Matts‘ open 100m breaststroke win. 20-year-old Matts produced the only sub-1:10 time of the field in 1:07.69 to take the meet title. Matt’s personal best remains as the 1:06.72 she ripped at the Manchester International Meet this past October.