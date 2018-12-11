Guido Lowers Own South American 100 Back Record In 49.57

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Brazilian Guilherme Guido threw down a time of 49.57 in the prelims of the men’s 100 back on day 1 of the Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, breaking his own South American and Brazilian Record of 49.62. He also qualified 1st overall into the semi-finals.

Guido, 31, set that mark of 49.62 at the Jose Finkel Trophy in August, a swim that broke his previous record from 2009 by .01. In the first prelim session in China he bested that by .05, showing incredible early speed with an opening 50 of 23.54 before closing strong in 26.03. Only one other man, Xu Jiayu (23.83), broke 24 seconds on the way out.

Xu also joined Guido under 50 seconds this morning, as he took 3rd in 49.83 behind the Brazilian and American Ryan Murphy (49.72). This event shapes up to be one of the most exciting of the competition, with those three, along with former world record holders Kliment Kolesnikov and Matt Grevers advancing through to the semi-finals. Grevers sits 4th in 50.12, while Kolesnikov was back in 11th in 50.76.

In the all-time rankings, Guido moves from 12th into a tie for 11th fastest ever with Jeremy Stravius of France.