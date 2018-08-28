31-Year Old Guilherme Guido Breaks 2nd South American Record in 2 Days

2018 JOSE FINKEL TROPHY (BRAZIL’S SHORT COURSE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP MEET)

After breaking a South American Record in the 50 back on Sunday, Brazil’s Guilherme Guido did the same in the men’s 100 back final. There, he swam a 49.62, which shaved .01 seconds from his old record-setting time done in a rubber suit at the 2009 Singapore World Cup.

Guido remains the 11th-fastest performance in the history of the event. At 31-years old, he’s credited his performance to a new focus on nutrition over the last year.

But, if a 31-year old swimming best times is impressive, the story of 38-year old Nicholas Santos might take the cake. In the 50 fly final on Monday, he swam a 22.17, which was just .09 seconds from his own South American Record in the event.

That time qualified him for the 2018 World Championships, which will be his 8th Short Course World Championship meet since his first in 2002.

Santos’ performances at such an advanced age will always be questioned, given his involvement in a 2011 Brazilian doping scandal that wound up disqualifying him from the 2011 World Championships. Although a tainted substance was ruled to be responsible for the positive test, times from the meet at which Santos and 3 other Brazilians raced were nullified, which eliminated his qualifying time for that meet.

Vini Lanza, who won the 200 fly and qualified for Worlds on Sunday, and won the 200 IM and broke Thiago Pereira’s record a day earlier, was 2nd in the 50 fly in 22.76.

Nicholas Santos, Breno Correia, Luiz Altamir Lopes Melo and Guilherme Guido all achieved World Championship qualifying standards on Monday: one of the more fruitful days of the 2018 Jose Finkel Trophy.

Other Day 4 Winners: