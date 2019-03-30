Greene & Ryan Lead Irish Swimmers On Penultimate Night

2019 IRISH OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The highlight of the penultimate night of teh 2019 Irish Open Swimming Championships came in the form of Shane Ryan‘s new National Record mark in the men’s 100m backstroke. The 25-year-old notched his fastest time in 6 years, registering a winning effort of 53.73 to become the 6th fastest swimmer in the world this season, as well as qualify for this summer’s World Championships. You can read more about Ryan’s historic swim here.

But another NR bit the dust tonight, courtesy of 25-year-old Brendan Hyland. Following up on his 200m fly national standard from last night, Hyland registered a winning effort of 2:01.52 to take gold in the men’s 200m IM this evening.

The National Centre Dublin swimmer overtook the previous Irish standard of 2:02.09 held by James Brown since 2017.

Finishing silver in the men’s 200m IM race was 19-year-old Bangor athlete Jack McMillan, who finished in 2:02.98.

Additional winners on the night included visiting Scottish swimmer Hannah Miley hitting the wall first in the women’s 200m free in 2:01.52, with Rachel Bethel taking the Irish title in 2:03.45.

Darragh Greene continued to dominate the men’s breaststroke events, winning the 50m to complete his trifecta of wins. Greene touched in 27.50 for a new Championships Record, but falling .11 shy of the FINA A cut for Gwangju.

Niamh Coyne also found success, winning the women’s edition of the 50m breast in 31.91 to take her 3rd title of the meet.

The women’s 50m back winner, Danielle Hill, doubled up, logging a 100m back gold medal-garnering swim of 1:02.09.

Finally, Daniel Wiffen put up a strong 1500m freestyle performance to add more hardware to his 800m free national title from last night. Wiffen nailed a time of 15:53.03 to dip under the consideration times for European and World Juniors.

Consideration Times Achieved

(Team Selections will be made at a later date)

LEN European Junior Swimming Championships, Kazan, Russia, 3rd – 7th July

Eoin Corby (100m Breaststroke), Uiseann Cooke (100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke), Amelia Kane (400m IM), Alfie Kelly (400m IM) Daniel Wiffen (800m Freestyle, 1500m Freestyle)

FINA World Swimming Championships (50m), Gwangju, Korea, 22nd – 28th July

Darragh Greene (100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke), 4x100m Freestyle Relay, Shane Ryan (100m Backstroke)

IOC European Youth Olympic Festival, Baku, Azerbaijan, 22nd – 28th July

Molly Mayne (100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke), Ellie McKibbin (100m Freestyle, 200m Freestyle)

IPC World Para Swimming Championships, TBC, 29th July – 3rd August

Sean O’Riordan (400m Freestyle), Patrick Flanagan (400m Freestyle), Barry McClements (400m Freestyle) Ailbhe Kelly (400m Freestyle) Nicole Turner (100m Breaststroke), Ellen Keane (100m Breaststroke)

FINA World Junior Championships, Budapest, Hungary, 20th – 25th August

Eoin Corby (100m Breaststroke), Amelia Kane (400m IM), Daniel Wiffen (800m Freestyle, 1500m Freestyle)