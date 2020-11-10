Gorbenko Gets Nearer To 100 IM European Junior Benchmark

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH #10

The women’s 100m IM was one of the highlights of day 2 of the International Swimming League’s (ISL) final regular-season match.

Beryl Gastaldello took the top spot with a massive 57.43 to clock a new ISL record, as well as a French national standard. She is now the world’s 3rd fastest performer all-time in the event. You can read more about Gastaldello’s swim here.

However, runner-up in the race was 17-year-old LA Current teammate Anastasia Gorbenko, who put up a super speedy time of 57.90 of her own. Getting under the 58-second mark for the first time ever, Gorbenko split 26.27/31.63 to establish a new Israeli standard. Her time here overtook the 58.06 (26.38/31.68) she posted in match #3.

The teen’s result tonight now ranks her as the world’s 13th fastest performer ever in this SCM 100 IM.

Gorbenko is inching closer to the European Junior Record benchmark time of 57.75, a barrier that has been on the books since the establishment of this type of record. No woman has drifted nearer to the mark than Gorbenko at this point in time, so perhaps she’ll be able to cross the line in the ISL post-season.

Of note, Gorbenko already broke the 200m IM Israeli Record and European Junior Record again last night, posting a time of 2:05.98 here in Budapest.