Gastaldello Turns Up Heat with 57.43 100 IM As 3rd Fastest Performer Ever

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH #10

It was quite a day for French swimmer Beryl Gastaldello, as the 25-year-old speedster clinched 3 individual event victories on day 2 of International Swimming League (ISL) match #10.

After hitting a new French national record en route to capturing a monster 19 points for her LA Current team in the 100m free, Gastaldello kept her foot on the gas for the 100m IM, hitting a lifetime best of 57.43.

Today marked the first time the Texas A&M alum raced the event but she managed to clock the fastest time in ISL history to take over the former record of 57.74 set by last year’s MVP Sarah Sjostrom. Gastaldello’s winning time here also overtook the previous French national record in the event, which stood at the 58.67 Charlotte Bonnet put on the books in 2018.

Splits for Gastaldello’s swim included 26.33/31.10 to grab that 57.43, while Sjostrom had hit 26.41/31.33 for the former ISL record of 57.74, displaying how Gastaldello split relatively the same way, just with a little more overall heat. She now becomes the 3rd fastest performer all-time in this SCM 100 IM.

Gastaldello’s 3rd victory today came in the 50m fly where she posted a time of 25.30 here in Budapest. For her efforts, Gastaldello fell just 1.0 shy of taking the match MVP title, an honor earned by Cali Condor Caeleb Dressel when all was said and done.