Getting Focused on the Process with Florida State Swimming

Hey folks! I just got back from Clearwater, FL where I spent the past 4 days working on location with some of the Florida State University Swim team at their last LC meet for the summer. As the team’s mental coach for the upcoming season, it was a great opportunity for me to meet some more of the team, watch them compete, and start working with them on some of the core concepts related to the mental aspects of swimming. Enjoy!

About Will Jonathan

Will Jonathan is a sports mental coach from Fort Myers, Florida. His clients include athletes on the PGA Tour, the Web.com Tour, Major League Baseball, the UFC, the Primera Liga, the Olympics, and the NCAA, as well as providing numerous talks and presentations on the mental aspect of sport and peak performance to various sports programs and organizations across the country. He’s currently the official mental coach for the Florida State University Swimming & Diving team. He provides private, 1-to-1 mental coaching sessions for swimmers on location or through Skype, as well as providing talks and presentations to swim teams on the mental aspects of swimming.

